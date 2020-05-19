Teen Mom’s Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge get a special on MTV sharing birth story

Get ready to see a lot more of Cory Wharton, Taylor Selfridge and their new daughter on MTV soon.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge had a baby girl! Mila Mae Wharton was born on April 22, 2020.

Now MTV is reporting that it will air a special called Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The special will detail the last few weeks of Taylor’s pregnancy and share footage of Mila’s birth.

The entire show was recorded by Cory and Taylor as they welcomed Mila into the world. It promises to give fans a true glimpse into their lives together as they prepared for their daughter.

The special shows how stressful it has been to give birth during the coronavirus pandemic

Cory and Taylor experienced an unusual birth story that couples have faced in the last few months. Hospital births have been very different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the special, Taylor reportedly faces anxiety about the delivery and worries that Cory might not be allowed in the room while she is in labor.

These concerns have been a reality for many couples during the pandemic since some hospitals are not allowing partners in the room.

While some fathers and family members throughout the country have witnessed births via video chat, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Taylor and Cory. Fortunately, it seems that the new parents were able to experience their daughter’s birth together.

In the end, the couple had a beautiful and healthy baby girl

Cory revealed in an Instagram post announcing Mila’s birth that he was able to be in the room. He also said that he cut the umbilical cord.

Cory admitted that the moment was very special to him. He did not find out he was the father of his first child, Ryder, now three, until she was six months old. Since then, he and Ryder’s mom Cheyenne Floyd have learned how to peacefully co-parent.

In his Instagram announcement, Cory wrote, “I’m so thankful that, in a time like this I was allowed in the room and I got to cut the umbilical cord. Which you guys probably know this was my first time going through this whole experience.”

He continued, “I’m really excited for Ryder to become a big sister and I know she’s going to do a great job and she already loves Mila you guys have no idea.”

Are you excited to see home footage from the end of Taylor’s pregnancy and the birth of their daughter?

Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special airs June 9 at 8/7c on MTV.