Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge welcome baby girl

It’s a bouncing baby girl for Teen Mom OG star Cory Wharton and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

The couple just welcomed the newest addition to their family.

The happy dad took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, saying, “She’s here!”

He then added, “Everybody’s safe, everybody’s healthy. Taylor’s fine, the baby is gorgeous.”

Fans were expecting the news as Wharton had already shared on Twitter earlier this week that Taylor was in the hospital.

He shared on social media Wednesday morning, “Quick update: Taylor is doing AMAZING, but it’s time for the epidural shot… So we should be meeting our daughters today :) Thanks for all the support you guys.”

He then shared another update on Twitter

Taylor's water broke and it's GAMETIME

The happy couple can officially celebrate their baby girl

The couple has not yet revealed the baby’s name.

This is the first child for Taylor and the second child for Cory, who already has a 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd.

The couple’s pregnancy journey is now playing out on Teen Mom OG

In the most recent episode of the popular MTV reality show, Cory revealed the news of Taylor’s pregnancy to a shocked Cheyenne.

Despite her surprise, Cheyenne was happy for her ex and even talked about her relationship with Taylor and Cory saying,

“It’s definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family… “I actually helped them plan their gender reveal and gave them all the vendors and places to call. People hear that and they’re like, ‘You helped your child’s father plan their new child’s gender reveal?’ and it sounds so weird but it works for us.”

She added, “I would take our situation over us hating each other any day. It might be weird to some people, but it works for us.”

Cory has also been sharing his journey to becoming a second-time dad with his social media followers.

Although many fans enjoyed seeing Cory and Cheyenne’s interactions and were probably hoping for a reconciliation, he asked that fans respect his relationship.

After sharing that he and Taylor moved in together and that they were also expecting a baby, he shared a note on Instagram (via E! News) saying,

“I’m really excited to share this journey with you guys. All that I ask from you guys is respect for Taylor, respect for me and most importantly respect for the baby. All that I want is a healthy baby that is brought into a very positive environment and surround by good energy and love. The same way that I am raising Ryder.”

“This is a very exciting time for mine and Taylor’s families. Never did I think by 28 I would have two children but here we are.”

And speaking of two children, Cheyenne also shared Ryder’s reaction after hearing the news about her new baby sister.

The former Teen Mom revealed on Twitter that “Ryder waited up extra late to hear the good news. God is good she’s so excited.”

Ryder waited up extra late to hear the good news. God is good she's so excited.

