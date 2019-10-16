Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge pregnancy: How is Cheyenne feeling about it?

Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge shared some surprising news today. He revealed that he was going to be a father again, as Taylor is 11 weeks along.

This pregnancy will mark the first for the couple. It is also the first Cory can experience since, with his daughter Ryder, he didn’t learn that he was the father until she was six months old.

While Cory and Taylor are celebrating the pregnancy, fans are wondering how Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is dealing with the news. It’s no secret that she wanted more children with Cory and wanted to settle down with him.

He told her he wasn’t ready, but within a year, he’s expecting another child with another woman.

Cheyenne hasn’t said much about the situation, but on Monday, she tweeted that she wasn’t ready for the week. Perhaps she knew the news would break, and she would deal with comments and questions from Teen Mom OG fans.

Not ready for this week 🥴 — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) October 14, 2019

Fans of Teen Mom OG quickly picked up on the fact that he had told Cheyenne that he wasn’t ready to settle down, but then got another woman pregnant.

Cory tells Cheyenne he’s not ready to be committed to her and have more children. Fast forward and he’s gotten his ex on the beach gf preggo. — Alicia P (@mswasian) October 16, 2019

Cory told US Weekly that the pregnancy was a complete surprise, but he’s happy to be along for the whole pregnancy.

Since he didn’t know Ryder was his until she was six months old, this is the first time he gets to go to the doctor’s appointments and more.

“Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up,” he reveals.

“It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

It will be interesting to see if Taylor and Cory will film this new life for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.