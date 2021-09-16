The Challenge Season 37: Esther Agunbiade calls out Amber Borzotra for ‘lying’ about being blindsided

Esther Agunbiade appeared on The Challenge: Aftermath following Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

In an explosive sixth episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, emotions finally got the best of several cast members as all-out chaos erupted at headquarters.

The incident was based on the fallout from Fessy Shafaat’s previous decision to send Amber Borzotra into elimination in Episode 4. Amber felt she was blindsided, as she was partners with Josh Martinez and thought she was tight with the Big Brother alliance.

In the sixth episode, things finally blew up amongst Challenge castmates as Josh, Amber, Fessy, and Esther Agunbiade all got into an argument that involved pizza, lots of yelling, a thrown drink, and a hand to the face.

Following the episode, cast members involved in that chaotic series of events commented on what went down with Esther explaining why she had an issue with Amber.

Altercations emerged during Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6

Things finally reached a boiling point in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6, but it started with someone eating a pizza that Amber had specifically requested to have at the house after the cast went to the club.

Tori Deal and Cory Wharton decided to stir things up as Tori started telling Amber that Fessy ate her pizza. That wasn’t true, but it got Amber and Fessy finally talking. During that chat, Amber again confronted Fessy for “blindsiding” her and putting her in elimination.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Eventually, Josh Martinez and Esther Agunbiade got involved in things. Earlier in the episode, footage showed Josh in a secret hookup with Esther. However, Esther screamed at Josh’s partner Amber during the later altercation as she felt she was making too much out of the blindside.

At one point, Esther splashed a drink in Amber’s face. After that, Josh continued to scream at Fessy, with Fessy firing back. Things got a bit physical with Fessy putting hands on Josh’s chest, and moments later, he shoved Josh’s face away.

Episode 6 ended with that cliffhanger as security was involved, and Fessy had just put a hand on Josh’s face. In a preview for the next episode, it appears the cast is going to get talked to by their “handler,” Mr. TJ Lavin.

Esther accuses Amber of lying during Aftermath show

A new episode of The Challenge: Aftermath arrived on MTV’s The Challenge YouTube following the Spies, Lies & Allies episode. Interestingly, Devyn Simone’s guests included Amber and Esther, as well as Josh and Kaycee Clark.

At one point, Devyn asked Esther what her issue with Amber was. The Big Brother Nigeria star said she didn’t like Amber’s “lying” and trying to get “pity” from castmates.

Amber asked Esther what she was lying about because she said they never had this conversation.

“Amber, you knew you were going in. You were suspicious that you were likely going in, and then you come, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I was blindsided. Blah blah blah blah blah.’ You’re trying to get pity from people. If that’s your game, good for you. But it’s not going to work for me, and it speaks so much about the kind of person that you are,” Esther told Amber during Aftermath.

In responding, Amber said she was not aware she was going in as even her own teammate Josh hadn’t informed her. Josh said he’d been trying to have conversations with Fessy ahead of elimination to save his partner. He also mentioned he knew Esther had “bad blood” with Amber, so he tried to fix things.

Josh’s attempts didn’t work, and viewers saw his blowup ahead of the Episode 4 elimination.

Amber revealed during the Aftermath that she could tell Josh was keeping something from her ahead of the Episode 4 elimination. She said no other cast members told her she was going into elimination, but she had learned that rookie Corey Lay was going in and planned to steal her as his partner if he won.

Amber said she wanted to keep Josh as her teammate, though, and that’s what happened as she and elimination teammate Hughie Maughan won to stay in the game.

Meanwhile, viewers were left waiting to see what happens next after this chaotic situation that occurred in Episode 6 with cast members throwing drinks, yelling, and even getting a bit physical.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.