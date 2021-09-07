The Challenge star Zach Nichols shares more photos of baby Anthony, castmates react

Proud papa Zach Nichols is all smiles while holding his new son, Anthony. Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

The Challenge star Zach Nichols is embracing fatherhood as he and wife Jenna Compono welcomed their first child into the world last week.

Baby Anthony Joseph Nichols was born this past Thursday and is now at home with his family including, Zach, Jenna, and their dog.

Over the past few days, Zach has shared more images of his and Jenna’s newborn, including one that shows off how much fun it can be dealing with the unexpected aspects of parenting.

Zach Nichols shares more images of baby son Anthony

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Jenna and Zach welcomed Baby Nichols last week, as Zach shared one of the first images on his Instagram Story of their newborn’s arm and hand from the hospital.

Soon after, exclusive images of their son Anthony arrived from the couple at US Weekly, and then Jenna shared more photos and a video clip to her Instagram, bringing Challenge castmates’ reactions and congratulations.

Zach also took to his Instagram Story just days ago to share the images below. Check out the proud papa as he holds his son Anthony Joseph in several photos. In the final photo in his series, he’s standing over his son and admiring him as a nurse is taking care of him.

The arrival of Zach and Jenna’s son has also brought many parental responsibilities, including lots of diaper-changing, feeding sessions, cleanups, and some sleepless nights.

On Tuesday (Sept. 9), Zach shared a humorous photo showing off the joys of parenting, as it appears baby Anthony had spit up all over him, probably during mealtime. Luckily, Zach is still smiling about it as he’s learning what’s in store.

“This dad thing is a breeze,” Zach wrote in the caption of his IG post.

Zach’s Challenge castmates comment on him becoming a dad

After originally appearing on The Real World: San Diego, Zach appeared on nine regular seasons of MTV’s The Challenge.

So he’s met plenty of cast members along the way, many of whom stopped by on his IG post featuring photos of his new son.

Mark Long is The Godfather and like a dad to many of The Challenge cast. He stopped by to suggest Anthony is ready for a certain event on MTV’s competition series.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Mark doesn’t have any known kids, but more than a few of Zach’s former castmates do. That includes Brad Fiorenza, who last appeared on the Final Reckoning season as one of Zach’s castmates.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Hunter Barfield was also on that Final Reckoning season where he was teamed up with Ashley Mitchell and won the final. Fans know how that went for Hunter. Since then, he’s been spending time away from the show as a dad.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Another of Zach’s castmates is Kyle Christie, who is currently a part of the Spies, Lies & Allies cast. As of this report, Kyle was also expecting his first child with girlfriend Vicky Turner, soon after Zach and Jenna’s baby arrived.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

Jenna’s cousin Brianna Julig was her teammate on The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines season. She’s also a mom and left her thoughts on Zach’s post about becoming a new dad.

Pic credit: @zachnichols15/Instagram

In addition to keeping up with baby Anthony on Jenna and Zach’s Instagram pages, they’ve also created a page for their son. Fans can check out more photos and follow along on his journey via @anthonyjosephnichols.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.