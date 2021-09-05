The Challenge: Jenna Compono shares baby photos and video, castmates react

Jenna Compono during The Challenge: Total Madness season. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Two stars of The Challenge are now proud parents, as Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols officially welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world.

Zach shared a first image of their newborn’s arm this past Friday, and on Sunday, more images arrived, including several that Jenna shared from their time at the hospital.

Upon sharing the photos and video, many Challenge castmates from over the years gave their reactions in the comments.

Jenna Compono shares more baby pics and video

In a previous report, Monsters & Critics indicated that Jenna and Zach shared the first exclusive photos to US Weekly showing off their new baby.

They also revealed their baby’s name, Anthony, in a tribute to both Jenna and Zach’s fathers, who each have Anthony as their middle name.

On Sunday morning, Jenna shared more images of her with baby Anthony from the hospital. She posted a series of images to her official Instagram, including the first one below holding her newborn.

In addition to a few other images showing Anthony, there’s also an adorable video clip at the end, showing their baby boy laying back and taking in his surroundings as he moves his arms a bit.

The couple’s first child together arrived this past Friday, with Jenna going into labor naturally rather than needing to have induced labor. Not long after their baby boy’s arrival, proud papa Zach shared an image on his IG Story, showing his son’s arm and hand.

On Sunday, they also added an image to what was the Baby Nichols Instagram page. That page is now changed to @anthonyjosephnichols with details of the exact birth date and time, as well as his height and weight.

Jenna and Zach’s Challenge castmates react to baby Anthony

Zach and Jenna have an extensive history with MTV’s reality TV, going back to their debuts on The Real World: San Diego and The Real World: Ex-Plosion, respectively.

The two ended up as castmates on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II and the rest was history. Between them, they’ve now done 17 combined seasons of the competition series and have now welcomed their first child together.

Many of their castmates from various seasons of The Challenge stopped by Jenna’s IG post to admire her and Zach’s new baby and offer congratulations.

That included Nany Gonzalez, a friend of Jenna’s and a member of the “Holy Trinity” clique seen on The Challenge. The Spies, Lies & Allies star gushed over their newborn, calling him “the most perfect baby in the world.”

The other member of the Holy Trinity, along with Nany and Jenna, is Kailah Casillas, who also dropped by to congratulate her good friend and castmate.

“I’m so happy for you,” Kailah wrote in Jenna’s IG comments.

Also stopping by to comment was Jenna’s Battle of the Bloodlines teammate, her cousin Brianna Julig. Fans saw the two cousins reach the final together that season and finish in third place.

Zach’s Real World castmate Ashley Marie Kelsey, also a Challenge alum, gave birth not long ago, as she welcomed her first child with boyfriend Kerryon Johnson. She also sent congratulations to her castmates on their baby’s arrival.

Britni Thornton, who last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Final Reckoning, offered her congratulations to the proud parents.

Other Challenge stars leaving congratulatory comments included Kaycee Clark, Nelson Thomas, Hunter Barfield, Nicole Zanatta, Tori Deal, Bayleigh Dayton, Leroy Garrett, Melissa Reeves, and The Challenge: All Stars’ Mark Long.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.