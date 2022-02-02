The Challenge: CT Tamburello wins multiple awards following rumors he and wife split up

The Challenge star CT Tamburello during a Spies, Lies & Allies confessional. Pic credit: MTV

It’s been a crazy past several weeks for Chris “CT” Tamburello, as he capped off another win on MTV’s The Challenge and added more prize money to his bank account.

Just over a week ago, he was doing damage control over rumors he and his wife broke up that hit the internet due to a social media share that had fans going into full speculation mode.

As of Tuesday, he’s won several awards due to his past two seasons of The Challenge on MTV, including one tied to his castmate Wes Bergmann.

CT leads award winners for recent Challenge seasons

On Tuesday, Scott Yager of Challenge Mania Podcast shared the official list of award winners for MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars.

The top winner for the 2021 Challenge Mania Awards was CT Tamburello, who was voted both Male Competitor of the Year and Challenger of the Year by Challenge Mania’s Patreon subscribers.

CT was a winner on MTV’s The Challenge Season 36, Double Agents, and Season 37, Spies, Lies & Allies, along with Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark as his respective teammates. Both season finales aired on MTV during 2021.

He now has five Challenge seasons won, giving him the second most behind castmate Johnny Bananas, who has seven total wins.

In addition to the other two awards, CT won the Moment of the Year award with his castmate Wes Bergmann. That was for the hilarious segment in the Double Agents premiere episode where CT picked up someone’s shoe that had fallen off during a daily mission and threw it behind him, smacking Wes right in the face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Right behind CT was All Stars cast member Jonna Mannion who won both Female Challenger of the Year and the Most Improved Award. Jonna, a former Real World star, appeared in both All Stars seasons. She reached the final in Season 1 and then won it alongside MJ Garrett in Season 2.

Other award winners for Challenge Mania included Amber Borzotra as Female Rookie of the Year, Emanuel Neagu as Male Rookie of the Year, and Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett as the Couple or Duo of the Year.

All Stars 2 cast member Cohutta Grindstaff won Most Screwed Challenge competitor. That was due to Cohutta having to leave The Challenge: All Stars 2 when it was revealed his teammate Casey Cooper was pregnant and had to leave the show.

CT denied breakup rumors after social media misunderstanding

Late last month, Challenge fans began to speculate that Chris “CT” Tamburello had broken up with his wife, Lili Solares, whom he has been married to since 2018.

The rumors surfaced when fans saw a curious Instagram Story post that CT shared featuring the remix of Halsey’s Without You and various hashtags that suggested there was trouble in his relationship.

However, The Challenge star posted an Instagram video the next day to let fans know that he loves his wife and they hadn’t split up, but that he woke up in the “dog house” due to all the comments suggesting they had.

During the video, the five-time champion also shared that he was away filming, possibly for his upcoming movie The Most Dangerous Game, which also stars Tom Berenger.

As far as CT’s return for The Challenge, that appears to be up in the air. Casting calls have gone out for Season 38, but with the champion filming a major movie, it seems like he won’t have time to commit to the new season of MTV’s competition series.

He’s also previously mentioned taking some time off after his Spies, Lies & Allies win to spend more time with his family, which based on all the work he’s put in with The Challenge and a significant movie role, makes a lot of sense.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus on MTV and is expected to return in 2022.