The Challenge Season 38 release date: Who is in the cast and when is it coming out?

Cast members of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies in the premiere episode. Pic credit: MTV

With the completion of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies several weeks ago, fans are now eagerly anticipating the arrival of MTV’s next season.

There were plenty of mixed opinions about the recent season’s theme, cast, and overall presentation. That puts all eyes on The Challenge Season 38 release date and cast details.

This report features what is known so far about when the next season of MTV’s The Challenge is coming out and which cast members will possibly be there.

Who’s in and out for The Challenge Season 38 cast?

As of this report, just one person seems to be a lock for The Challenge Season 38. That’s longtime host TJ Lavin, who has been a mainstay of MTV’s show for many years now.

As far as which cast members might join him, that’s yet to be announced. Several cast members have recently revealed their intentions to take time away from the show, and at least one may have retired from competing.

Both Chris “CT” Tamburello and Cory Wharton were part of MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies. However, after the season, Cory told MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast hosts Aneesea Ferreira and Tori Deal he planned to take a break for a little while to spend more time with his girlfriend and family.

It seems CT is looking to do the same. Not only has he recently been filming a major movie called The Most Dangerous Game, but he said he thinks a break would be nice to be with his wife and son more.

As far as Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, she revealed she had officially become accepted into culinary school and was leaving The Challenge to pursue a career in that field.

Meanwhile, Season 37 finalist Nany Gonzalez recently shared that she was getting set up as an esthetician in California and even started an official Instagram page for her venture. She has not indicated if she plans to return to The Challenge.

Tori Deal seems to be up in the air as far as returning to compete. A fan asked her on her Instagram Story about it, and Tori shared “possibly” she’d be back but wasn’t quite sure.

That leaves veterans such as Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, Josh Martinez, Fessy Shafaat, Kaycee Clark, Amanda Garcia, and Ashley Mitchell as possible returning cast members from Season 37. On a side note, Fessy and Ashley were kicked off Season 37 for different reasons, so either one of them could be on a temporary break.

Many promising rookies were in Season 37 who could get called back included Tacha Akide, Michaela Bradshaw, Gabo Szabo, Emanuel Neagu, and Emy Alupei.

Of course, that also doesn’t account for more newcomers joining the show. Last month, we reported on the possibility another Big Brother star was joining Season 38. In addition, other rookies could arrive from Survivor or Amazing Race and other reality TV shows as they have in previous seasons.

When will The Challenge Season 38 release date be?

Right now, it’s all speculation when it comes to The Challenge Season 38 release date. Previous online rumors from an insider suggested filming wouldn’t start until March 2022.

That would mean several months later fans might see the premiere episode of MTV’s competition series arrive for viewers to watch.

Season 36, Double Agents, filmed from August to November 2020 and premiered on MTV in early December. The Spies, Lies & Allies season was filmed from April to June 2021 and arrived on MTV last August.

Based on the filming timetables, if Season 38 starts to film in March and takes three months, it’s reasonable to expect to see the premiere by June of this year.

More details are likely to arrive in the coming weeks regarding MTV’s reality competition series, as many fans are hoping for something much better to follow up Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge is currently on hiatus from MTV, with Season 38 expected TBA in 2022.