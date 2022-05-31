The Challenge: USA premiere date, time, and channel revealed as teaser video featuring TJ Lavin arrives

MTV’s The Challenge host TJ Lavin will host the upcoming spinoff show, The Challenge: USA. Pic credit: MTV

An exciting new spinoff called The Challenge: USA will bring stars from CBS’ popular reality television shows to the competition this summer.

On Tuesday, CBS officially revealed details for the spinoff show’s premiere date, including the time and channel when viewers can see all the action and excitement unfold.

Longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin helped bring the news to fans along with the longtime host of CBS’ popular show, Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves.

CBS premiere details arrive via TJ Lavin and Julie Chen Moonves

The official CBS TV and The Challenge Instagram accounts shared a quick video clip featuring Julie Chen Moonves and TJ Lavin on Tuesday. In the clip, the two reality competition show hosts go back and forth as they introduce themselves and speak about how their programs will premiere this summer back-to-back.

As revealed by TJ and Julie, the official date is Wednesday, July 6, with the new season of Big Brother, followed by The Challenge: USA spinoff, both premiering on CBS.

According to a press release about the shows, Big Brother will premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The Challenge: USA will arrive at 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Both shows will feature a 90-minute premiere episode.

In addition to CBS, viewers will be able to stream the shows on CBS+ and Paramount Plus apps or websites with a subscription. Paramount Plus currently includes another popular Challenge spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, in its third season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What is The Challenge: USA spinoff?

While CBS has yet to drop an official trailer for The Challenge: USA, fan accounts shared a teaser trailer online that is available to watch (below). It doesn’t reveal any cast members other than host TJ Lavin, who stays busy as the host of yet another form of the MTV show.

The competition show features more of what fans have come to love from The Challenge, with daily challenges, eliminations, and a grueling final to crown champions. The cast consists of only stars from CBS’ Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race.

While The Challenge had initially only featured stars from its own network’s shows, it’s branched out over the years to include stars from other networks. In recent years, CBS Survivor stars including Jay Starrett, Natalie Anderson, Michele Fitzgerald, and Michaela Bradshaw have joined the competition series.

In addition, Amazing Race’s Michele Lee was a one-time cast member on Total Madness, while Love Island stars Jeremiah White and Lauren Coogan appeared in Spies, Lies & Allies.

However, one CBS show has brought two recent champions to the series. Big Brother’s Kaycee Clark was a winner in Season 37 alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello, while Amber Borzotra won in the previous season alongside CT.

With a spinoff now on the way, it could provide more cast members for the main show and ones who have been scouted for the competition.

Ahead of that, The Challenge: USA will crown champions, and those finalists will head on to The Challenge: War of the Worlds, a global two-part tournament featuring finalists from shows based on reality stars from Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

The Challenge: USA premieres on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.