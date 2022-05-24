The Challenge USA teaser trailer for CBS spinoff arrives featuring Big Brother, Love Island stars in cast

TJ Lavin will host The Challenge: USA spinoff featuring CBS reality TV stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

Several new spinoffs were revealed months ago based on MTV’s popular competition series, The Challenge. Now, the first teaser trailer for the CBS spinoff of the show has arrived.

Fans of MTV’s show will hear from and see a familiar Challenge star, as TJ Lavin has kept himself busy lately and will also be hosting this spinoff.

Here are more details about the upcoming show and what to expect from the spinoff when it arrives in the coming months.

The Challenge: USA teaser trailer surfaces for CBS spinoff

Originally referred to as The Challenge: CBS, a new title was revealed in the past week for the upcoming spinoff show featuring CBS reality TV stars. It’s now called The Challenge: the USA, as all competitors are from the United States.

The spinoff show will feature only competitors who were original cast members on CBS’ reality shows Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor.

The first teaser trailer arrived in the past several days and has a quick 14 seconds of runtime. However, that’s enough time for TJ Lavin to quickly introduce the concept and many highlights to display on the screen.

Much like MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars, the CBS spinoff will have competitors battling in daily events, eliminations, and a brutal final.

Check out the quick teaser trailer via a recorded TV ad featuring host TJ Lavin as he gives a short description of the upcoming spinoff.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Other details for The Challenge: USA spinoff

The teaser trailer above doesn’t reveal The Challenge: USA cast members likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

However, The Challenge on CBS spoilers have been out for a few months now, which give details on which stars from Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race will participate.

The online spoilers have also revealed the various elimination results and the spinoff show’s champions. Those champs will head on to the two-part global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

The War of the Worlds spinoff will arrive on Paramount Plus. It features the winners from The Challenge: USA, The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK. The winners of the War of the Worlds are crowned official World Champions.

There was no release date given in The Challenge: USA teaser trailer, but the expectation is the show will premiere sometime this summer.

The trailer mentioned that CBS will be where The Challenge: USA episode arrives, but there’s no indication if Paramount Plus will also get the episodes for on-demand viewing.

Is The Challenge still happening on MTV?

The good news for fans of the flagship show is that The Challenge MTV edition will still happen. Recent Season 38 spoilers arrived, which give details on the cast members who have departed for filming.

The new season will film over the next several months, meaning it might arrive on MTV sometime around September or after that. With The Challenge: All Stars 3, The Challenge: USA, and The Challenge Season 38, fans of the competition series should have no shortage of entertainment on the way!

The Challenge: USA premiere date is TBA for CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.