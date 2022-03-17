The Challenge CBS spoilers: Four alternate cast members revealed for spinoff show

The Challenge has a CBS spinoff show on the way with a similar format to MTV’s show. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge CBS spinoff set to film soon, there have been online spoilers about which reality TV stars will appear in the cast.

Initially, an online insider revealed the names of over 25 stars from the shows Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race.

However, the names of who would be in the main cast changed slightly in the past week. A list of the four alternate cast members for the show has now arrived.

Who are the alternates for The Challenge CBS spinoff?

In the past few weeks, Monsters & Critics reported about the online rumors for who the cast members for The Challenge CBS spinoff will be.

In the past week, more rumors arrived, suggesting specific individuals were no longer part of the main cast, including Big Brother’s Christmas Abbott. As of this report, the four alternate cast members are officially known.

They’ll include three Love Island 3 stars with Olivia Kaiser, Josh Goldstein, and Florita Diaz. Additionally, Survivor star Michael Holloway is another alternate cast member revealed by @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram (@GamerVev on Twitter).

Alternate cast members are basically on standby should a main cast member have to leave the show for any reason, whether it be a medical disqualification, fight, personal reason, or something else.

Fans of The Challenge saw alternates come into play with MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies season. Rookie Lauren Coogan was sent home from the show early on, and Nam Vo also had to leave. They were replaced by Amber Borzotra (Big Brother, The Challenge) and Ed Eason (The Circle).

Love Island stars are final two cast members

A previous report indicated that Love Island 3’s Shannon St. Claire was moved off the main cast and became an alternate. However, it’s now been revealed on Twitter that Shannon is one of the final two cast members for the show.

Love Island 1’s Cashel Barnett joins her. The tweet below reveals the final two cast members and the four alternates.

Final 2 cast members:

– Shannon St. Clair (Love Island 3)

– Cashel Barnett (Love Island 1)

Alternates on Location:

– Olivia Kaiser (Love Island 3)

– Josh Goldstein (Love Island 3)

– Florita Diaz (Love Island 3)

– Michael Holloway (Survivor) #Survivor42 #survivor #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/nw60wg8WjQ — The Challenge MTV (@Challengemtv___) March 17, 2022

Other cast members set to appear in the main cast will include Big Brother 23 winner Xavier Prather, Survivor 18’s Tyson Apostol, Amazing Race 23’s Leo Temory, Big Brother 20’s Angela Rummans, and Love Island 1’s Kyra Green. Check out the complete cast via the Vevmo forum thread here.

The show’s format is expected to be similar to MTV’s The Challenge, with competitors participating in daily challenges and having eliminations until only finalists remain. Those finalists will move on to compete in a two-part global tournament, The Challenge: War of the Worlds on Paramount Plus.

They’ll compete with finalists from three other shows: The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: Australia. The winner of the War of the Worlds tournament will be named the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for CBS and/or Paramount Plus. The Challenge: War of the Worlds is TBA for Paramount Plus.