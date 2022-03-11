The Challenge CBS cast spoilers: Here’s who’s in the spinoff show from Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor

The Challenge CBS cast has leaked online featuring Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

A Challenge insider has leaked The Challenge CBS cast spoilers, showing which stars from CBS’ reality television programs will be a part of the spinoff season.

It’ll feature competitors who originally appeared on CBS’ Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor, and Love Island, as they look to advance to the global War of the Worlds tournament.

Based on the spoilers, individuals are heading to Argentina to begin filming the season shortly. Here are more details on who is expected to be in that CBS Challenge cast.

The Challenge CBS cast leaks featuring Big Brother stars

On Thursday, The Challenge super fan and insider @GamerVev on Twitter, aka @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram, shared details on which individuals are part of the CBS’ Challenge spinoff cast.

The Instagram photo series below displays individuals who have appeared in Big Brother seasons, with most of them coming from Big Brother 23.

A few weeks ago, rumors suggested that Big Brother 23’s Tiffany Mitchell was a cast member, and based on the latest insider leak, she still is. She’s joined by BB23’s season winner Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, Kyland Young, Azah Awasum, and Derek Xiao.

Other Big Brother stars in the cast will include BB20’s Angela Rummans, Enzo Palumbo (BB 12 and 22), David Alexander (BB 21 and 22), and Christmas Abbott (BB 19 and 22).

Love Island stars in rumored CBS Challenge cast

CBS’ Love Island has produced a few cast members for MTV’s The Challenge here or there, including Jeremiah White and Lauren Coogan, who appeared very briefly in the first two episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies.

Many Love Island stars will also appear on CBS’ Challenge show, including Love Island 3’s Shannon St. Claire, Josh Goldy, Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, Olivia Kaiser, and Korey Gandy.

Love Island 2’s Cely Vazquez, Love Island 3’s Javonny Vega, and Love Island’s Kyra Young will also compete, per the leaked images below.

Survivor and Amazing Race also part of cast

Last but not least, there will also be Survivor stars popping up as part of the CBS spinoff cast. Leading the way will be Tyson Apostol, who appeared on Survivor: Tocantins, Heroes vs. Villians, Blood vs. Water, and Winners at War.

A second image in the set below shows Sarah Lacina pushing a sled with weights. Lacina appeared in the Survivor: Cagayan, Game Changers, and Winners at War seasons.

Other Survivor stars pictured below include Domenick Abbate (Survivor Ghost Island), Tasha Fox (Survivor: Cagayan), Ben Driebergen (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers and Winners at War), Liana Wallace (Survivor 41), and Danny McCray (Survivor 41).

One individual is representing Amazing Race as James Wallington from Season 32 is pictured in the final slide.

Two other Survivor stars shown via a separate slide show from @mtvchallengeinsider are Shantel Smith (Survivor 41) and Desi Williams (Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers).

As of this report, those are all of the leaked competitors appearing in the main cast for the upcoming CBS Challenge spinoff series, with several alternates also likely to be on location just in case.

When is The Challenge CBS spinoff?

With the leaked CBS Challenge cast members above rumored to be leaving for Argentina, that means filming will begin shortly.

It’s unknown how many weeks the filming will last, but the show’s goal will be whittling the competitors down to finalists who go on to compete in the global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

That tournament will also feature competitors from three other shows: The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: Australia.

It’s believed The Challenge CBS (working title) show will air on CBS and/or Paramount Plus streaming platform this summer, giving Challenge fans something to watch after The Challenge: All Stars 3 has wrapped up.

The Challenge CBS spinoff is TBA for CBS. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.