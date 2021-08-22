Love Island USA’s Javonny Vega has a mystery girl

Javonny Vega from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @javonnyvega/Instagram

Fans on Love Island USA wanted to see Javonny Vega find love in the villa.

He could have had a chance if the Islanders had not given up on him and booted him from the villa. Cashay Proudfoot said she wanted him to have a chance but the other girls decided he wouldn’t find anyone.

Right after that, Casa Amor took place and the girls there all wanted to hook up with Javonny, only to learn he was already gone.

Javonny Vega went home early, but it seems that he might have found love outside Love Island USA.

Javonny has a mystery girl after Love Island USA

Javonny Vega has kept his name in people’s minds thanks to his Instagram account, where he has gone live numerous times.

While these are often gone before anyone has a chance to see them, one Instagram Live photo caught people’s attention. It showed Javonny sitting at a table with a girl leaning against him.

The girl’s face was blocked out with an emoji and Javonny captioned the photo, “The worlds best kept secret.”

Pic credit: @javonnyvega/Instagram

Who is this girl? Could Javonny have found someone outside the villa to finally share his love with after he failed to get a real connection with anyone as Olivia Kaiser strung him along just long enough for him to get eliminated from the villa?

However, Javonny likes to mess with his fans on Instagram too.

Javonny meets up with someone from Love Island

On Thursday, August 19, Javonny started a live Instagram video where he said he was going to meet someone from Love Island.

He was walking down the sidewalk and kept everyone anticipating who he was meeting.

While most fans hoped he was meeting one of the girls, someone who wanted to meet him possibly from Casa Amor, that isn’t what happened.

After about two-and-a-half minutes of anticipation, it was Jeremy Hershberg who ran down the sidewalk, hugging Javonny in greeting, while Javonny said “public enemy number one!”

Outside of his countless Instagram Live sessions, Javonny has also answered a lot of fan questions and has been very active. He has increased his Instagram follower total from 8,000 to 111,000 followers.

Javonny also started his own YouTube channel with nine short videos so far and a total of just over 3,000 subscribers.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Re-live the third season on Paramount+, streaming right now.