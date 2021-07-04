Love Island USA: Who is Cashay Proudfoot and where can you find her on Instagram?

Cashay Proudfoot on Love Island. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA released its Season 3 cast for the Hawaii excursion as a group of hopefuls look to find love.

One of the new cast members is Cashay Proudfoot. Here is everything you need to know about the beauty.

Who is Cashay Proudfoot on Love Island?

Cashay Proudfoot is a 25-year-old bartender from Brooklyn, New York.

According to Cashay (who goes by “Cash”), one of the things she is really looking for is a man who knows how to dance. That is so important that she said it is in her “top 3” of things she wants from her man.

She even joked that it is “almost more important than faithfulness.”

She also mentioned she is a “girls-girl” but if she wants a guy, and he is with another girl, she won’t hesitate to go for him anyway.

On Love Island USA, Cash said she wants to leave with a man. Even if they are not in a relationship, it is okay as long as they are “doing it.”

How can you follow Cashay Proudfoot on Instagram?

You can follow Cashay Proudfoot on Instagram at @cashayproudfoot. She has lots of modeling photos up, but she also has plenty of pics where she looks to be just having fun, whether she is dancing or traveling.

She also has some videos up on Instagram, showing her fun side.

Cashay has just under 4,000 Instagram followers but that number will surely rise once Season 3 of Love Island USA kicks off.

Who will Cashay Proudfoot find love with on Love Island USA?

There are lots of eligible bachelors on Love Island USA in Hawaii this season.

Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia. Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida. Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York. Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii.

So, who will Cashay hook up with first? We are picking Jeremy, the personal trainer from New York. Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.