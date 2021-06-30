Love Island USA Season 3: Meet the sexy new singles heading to Hawaii

12 new singles are going to Hawaii in the hopes of finding love Pic credit: CBS

The Love Island USA Season 3 cast has been revealed! It’s time to meet the sexy new singles heading to Hawaii to find love or, at the very least, a quick fling on television.

In one week, a new crop of islanders will walk into a gorgeous villa in Hawaii. Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS with a special 90-minute episode.

The hilarious Matthew Hoffman is back as the narrator. Matthew’s witty remarks and sarcasm are always guaranteed to entertain viewers.

Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg is also returning for the new season. She teased to Us Weekly that viewers can expect a new crop of singles that are hot, sweaty, and ready to mingle.

CBS has given fans a first look at the singles, ready to make waves and steam up the small screen. The network is, of course, not spilling too much because that would spoil all the premiere fun.

A total of 12 cast members are kicking off the new season of the hit reality TV show, so let’s meet them.

The single ladies

Olivia Kaiser is a 28-year-old business owner from Anchorage, Alaska. She’s into health, beauty, fitness and is also a licensed cosmologist.

Kyra Lizama is a 23-year-old COVID-19 relief worker from Honolulu, Hawaii. Based on her Instagram feed, Kyra isn’t afraid to strut her stuff and show off her assets.

Trina Njoroge is a 24-year-old psychiatric nurse, mental health advocate, and model from Hacienda Heights, California. She was the face of Kenya in 2015 and Miss Hacienda Heights in 2020.

Cashay Proudfoot is a 25-year-old waitress, model, and dancer from Brooklyn, New York. She is the first one to hit the dance floor and the last one to leave it too.

Shannon St. Claire is a 24-year-old controller at a construction company from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She’s also into marketing and creating social media collaborations.

The single men

Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia, who loves tattoos. He lives by the motto that “life’s short, take the risk or lose the chance.”

Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts. He is also a model who enjoys spending time going out with friends or watching sports.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York. His passion for movies led him to create @cinemaphoric dedicated to films.

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia. He is also an athlete and fitness trainer who co-founded The Tough Fitness program.

Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii. He also owns Divergent Media Team that helps people build their brand and social media presence.

Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles. He’s a model, artist, avid surfer, and vegan.

Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida. He owns WeAcquire, a company that buys people’s houses as-is for cash.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.