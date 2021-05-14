Love Island USA: Season 3 premiere date, location, schedule, and more details about CBS show

Love Island is back for Season 3 with a whole new crop of islanders and new beautiful location. Pic credit: CBS

There is some good news for Love Island USA fans, including the Season 3 premiere date, location, schedule, and other crucial details about the hit CBS show.

Love Island USA has become the perfect summer hit to accompany Big Brother. Thankfully fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see Season 3 of Love Island USA on their TV screens.

Love Island USA Season 3 premiere date, location and schedule

CBS has revealed that Love Island USA Season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c. The show debut with a special 90-minute episode and following the premiere of Big Brother Season 23.

According to ScreenRant, Love Island USA will settle into its regular schedule on Thursday, July 8 at 9/8c. CBS is sticking with the five-day air schedule for the show. Love Island USA will air Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 9/8c.

The islanders won’t be going back to Las Vegas or Fiji for the third season. Instead, the new group of sexy singles looking for love will live in a gorgeous and secluded villa in Hawaii.

Shooting in Hawaii gives viewers the tropical island feel without having to leave the United States. Let’s face it. Las Vegas certainly lacked that island feeling despite the show’s best efforts to make it look that way.

What else do we know about Love Island Season 3?

While CBS is keeping many of Love Island Season 3 details under wraps, some juicy tidbits were dropped to keep fans tided over until the premiere.

Arielle Vandenberg is back to host the show, bringing all the good and bad news to the islanders. The hilarious Matthew Hoffman is returning too as the narrator that loves to make fun of the sexy singles and the hit show.

The Casa Amor, which was introduced during Season 2, will also play a pivotal role in testing the islanders in the upcoming season.

Last but not least, fans can find exclusive Love Island content, such as never-before-seen footage, islander interviewers, and more on Paramount+. New content is slated to be released daily after new episodes air on CBS.

In less than two months, Love Island USA will be back on the small screen. The show has given fans several couples to root for but sadly has not produced a couple that remains together today.

Perhaps all of that will change with Love Island USA Season 3.

Are you excited for Love Island USA to return?

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.