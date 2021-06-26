Love Island USA Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The past cast from Love Island prepares for Season 3’s premiere Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA is returning for Season 3 and this year it will be back on an actual island.

After airing from Las Vegas in Season 2 thanks to the COVID-19 restrictions, this summer, Love Island USA is headed to Hawaii.

In the press release by CBS, the network revealed the release date and what fans might expect from the new series.

Here is everything we know so far about Love Island USA Season 3.

This article provides everything that is known about Love Island USA Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Love Island USA?

Love Island is coming back to CBS in just a short time. The series received its renewal in January 2021, with the news that it was going to take place in Hawaii.

I GOT A TEXT…Love Island is BACK for Season 3 and this time we're saying aloha to Hawaii 🌺 pic.twitter.com/i2kIeciQdm — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) January 27, 2021

Here is what CBS announced in the Love Island press release:

“Love Island’s third season will take place in the sun-drenched Hawaiian Islands with an all-new cast of Islanders looking for love. The ultimate temptation, Casa Amor, will be back as well as new games and challenges that test and strengthen the couples’ relationships.”

CBS also announced this week that multi-platinum rapper, singer, and songwriter Flo Rida would partner with CBS for a yet-unreleased summer anthem titled Summer’s Not Ready.

This new Flo Rida song will play in promotion of the two debuting reality series, Big Brother Season 23 and Love Island USA Season 3.

.@official_flo said it best, you’re not ready. 😍



Summer is coming to CBS. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.⛱ 😏 All-new seasons of @loveislandusa and @CBSBigBrother premiere July 7th on CBS! pic.twitter.com/fdLfgbQ2P4 — CBS (@CBS) June 23, 2021

Release date latest: When does Love Island USA Season 3 come out?

The best news is that Love Island is going to be here in just two weeks.

Love Island will premiere on CBS on July 7.

The series will start at 10:30/9:30c on July 7 on CBS, and the first episode is a 90-minute season premiere.

The series will not only air live on CBS, but will also be available to stream online on the CBS app and the Paramount+ streaming service.

Paramount+ also offers a ton of exclusive content for both Love Island and Big Brother, which premieres immediately before Love Island on July 7.

There will be 10 hours of exclusive Love Island content on Paramount+, including glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes featuring content too hot for broadcast, all available to stream

After the premiere on Wednesday, July 7, Love Island returns on Thursday and Friday night at 10/9c for one hour episodes and then again on Sunday at 10/9c for a two hour episode.

After this, Love Island airs one-hour episodes from Tuesdays through Fridays at 10/9c, and two-hour episodes on Sundays at 10/9c for the remainder of the season.

Love Island USA Season 3 cast updates

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman return with an all-new cast for Love Island USA Season 3.

Outside of that, CBS has yet to announce the contestants for Love Island USA Season 3.

The press release in May hinted CBS was still looking at applications for contestants for the third season of Love Island.

There was a teaser trailer that hints at some people you might see.

We will update this page with the official cast and contestant listing when CBS releases it. Also, follow Monsters & Critics for a full breakdown of all the contestants as they arrive.

Love Island USA Season 3 spoilers

Love Island USA follows the original Love Island, which has run for six seasons in the U.K.

On the U.S. version, the series brings contestants to a remote location where they’re isolated from the rest of the world and put under constant surveillance.

It is very similar to Big Brother with fans seeing every minute of their lives while in isolation. However, there is a very different game at play here.

The contestants live together 24/7 and must couple up to stay on the show. they play games, lounge around the pool, and party at night. If someone ends up dumped, they might end up off the island and out of the competition.

New contestants then show up to replace them and try to move in on the relationships

Love Island Season 3 takes the action back to an island again. In Season 1, the show took place in Fiji, but Season 2 was in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the press release for Love Island USA Season 3, CBS said there would be 23 guests and they are “in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything.”

We will update this article when CBS releases more information about the new Love Island USA season, coming in July.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on CBS on July 7, 2021, at 9/8c.