Who won Love Island USA 2020?

Summer is over and it’s time for the couples to leave the Love Island USA Villa. While usually in the isolated waters of Fiji, COVID-19 forced Season 2 into a newly constructed Villa on top of the Cromwell Hotel in sunny Las Vegas.

There were 31 sexy singles from around the country quarantined for weeks to entertain us for 5 weeks of the love experiment. While some left in heartbreak, some found meaningful connections that they will continue to pursue on “the outside”.

The final elimination left four contending couples for the coveted $100,000 prize. Viewers watched the finalists go on their last uber-romantic Las Vegas date and were left to vote for their favorite to win.

It’s no surprise who won

Viewers were pleased to find out that their favorite ‘Jaleb’ aka Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were voted to win the $100,000 grand prize. Social media supported Justine’s journey from being the underdog at the premiere to leaving in the most solid relationship.

Even Justine’s relationship goal role model Chrissy Teigan gave her approval for the couple.

While Jaleb had always been the favorite to win by viewers, Johnny Middlebrooks and Cely Vazquez were the first couple in the Villa to make things official by saying ‘I love you’.

Although social media loves Cely, fans can’t say the same about Johnny. As soon as the show premiered, his ex threw serious allegations about him all over social media, leaving fans with a sour taste in their mouth for the college athlete.

It’s safe to say, Johnny lost his chance at $100,000 when he engaged in a super-steamy relationship with Mercades Schell in Casa Amor. Viewers play an important part in winning the grand prize money and it’s safe to say they didn’t want Cely with Johnny.

Thank you Justine and Caleb for showing us that love doesn't have to be hard, exhausting, or tiring. It doesn't have to be forced, hurtful, or a constant struggle. Love can be healthy, drama free, divine and pure. JALEB FOR THE WIN 🥺💖🙌🏾#LoveIslandUSA#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/5jNRpXa0lL — Colombe 🇰🇪 | BLM 🖤 (@ItsColombe) October 1, 2020

Carrington and Laurel came in last

While Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas had recently gotten back together, more established couple Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman came in last of the four couples.

Calvin and Moira did have instant chemistry at the beginning of the season, however, both returned to the villa after Casa Amor with new partners.

Viewers have called Carrington as ‘deep as a puddle’ and it’s safe to say he doesn’t have a lot of fans after he snubbed fan-favorite Kierstan Saulter. However, viewers do have a soft spot for his southern belle partner.

It’s safe to say that social media is very happy with their Love Island USA 2020 winners.