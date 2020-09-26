Love Island USA viewers are in love with Justine and Caleb – could they win it all?

Fans have stood behind Justine Ndiba since Day 1. The 27-year-old from Congo has been a fan favorite since she walked into Love Island and viewers hoped the beauty would find love in the villa.

She struggled initially to find the connection she was looking for, but her patience paid off when a new boy from Oklahoma City, Caleb Corprew, walked into the villa. Although he was initially paired with her friend Rachel Lundell, Justine took a chance and tested their spark by kissing him in a challenge.

The kiss upset Rachel, but viewers felt Justine was right in taking a chance on a new connection. Her risk yielded a big reward as not only was there a physical attraction, but they connected on an emotional level.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Love Island fans embraced Caleb and have loved the connection that has blossomed between the two. Justine was psyched to find out they even got the approval of Love Island superfan Chrissy Teigen, whom she considers a relationship role model.

They’ve already passed some major tests

Before the biggest test on Love Island Casa Amor happened, the couple had only been together a few days. Justine definitely had her options in Casa Amor but felt deep in her gut that she should give the connection with Caleb a chance.

He felt the same and viewers cheered as he walked back into the Las Vegas villa single. Since Casa Amor, the couple has only cemented themselves as the favorite to win with their cute conversations and lovey-dovey moments.

Justine went from being the underdog in the villa to be a top contender from the $100,000 grand prize.

Social media loves Jaleb

Love Island is another show where the viewer votes play an important role in who wins the show.

It’s obvious who social media’s favorite couple is. Justine and Caleb, appropriately nicknamed “Jaleb,” have one of the biggest fanbases on social media.

Johnny and Cely (aka Jely) were close, but after Johnny’s performance in Casa Amor, Jaleb stayed in the lead.

“Justine and Caleb, America has voted you two to stay the night in tonights hideaway” #LoveIslandUSA pic.twitter.com/0v1lzAKCAD — ˗ˏˋᴋēʟɪˎˊ˗ (@fentybeautiful) September 25, 2020

Jaleb fans are good about making sure everyone knows when it’s time to vote. Even when they initially coupled up, they were voted in the top three when it came to compatibility.

Justine and Caleb said that they are falling in love .. I just love them #Jaleb #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/KMN9UYokDt — yerrr jah (@The_jdiaries) September 25, 2020

It’s safe to say Jaleb fans will be out in full force for the finale.

Sorry Johnny and Cely, it looks like you’re going to have some intense competition for the $100,000.

Are you #TeamJaleb or #TeamJely?