Rachel Lundell and Kierstan Saulter on Love Island USA: Who are the new ladies in the Season 2 villa?

Rachel Lundell and Kierstan Saulter are the newest ladies in the Love Island USA Season 2 villa. They are ready to make their mark on all the men, even the guys in a couple.

The two lovely ladies were introduced at the end of the season premiere. Rachel is being set up with Jeremiah White, who is currently coupled up with Justine Nbida. Kierstan is going on a date with Carrington Rodriguez, who is in a couple with Kaitlynn Anderson.

There is no question that the addition of Kierstan and Rachel is going to bring some drama to the villa. A recoupling ceremony is looming and will send one of the females in the villa packing.

Let’s get to know the two newest members of Love Island USA.

Who is Kierstan Saulter?

The 23-year-old from Austin, Texas, lives by the motto “save a horse ride a cowboy.” She is a girly girl but is also not afraid to get down and dirty when necessary. Kierstan is not afraid to speak her mind or go after what she wants.

However, the brunette beauty is also not looking for any drama. Kierstan won’t beg a guy for attention either. She does not lack confidence, that is for sure, which could make her the perfect match for Carrington.

According to her Instagram account, Kierstan is set to launch NĀK’D very soon. The company is a vegan luxury in-home airbrush tanning company. She considers herself a certified professional spray tan artist.

Kierstan also has her own YouTube channel where she gives advice, has fun, and shows off her assets. She is active on social media too. Her Instagram feed is full of sultry photos showing off all parts of her body. Oh yes, Kierstan is not shy at all.

Who is Rachel Lundell?

The 21-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota, ended a relationship so that she could appear on Love Island USA. Rachel is ready to experience everything, with everyone in the villa. She plans on diving in from the moment she walks into the villa.

Rachel is all about fun. Her only requirements in a man are that he’s taller than her, athletic, and down to have fun all the time.

The motto Rachel lives by is “dream big and stay patient.” Her Instagram feed is full of photos of her, traveling, being an advocate, and showing off her serious side.

One thing fans can count on from Rachel is that once she gets her man, there isn’t anyone who is going to take him away. Like Kierstan, Rachel does not lack confidence. She is secure in who she is and hopes there is a man in the villa who can keep up with her.

Kierstan Saulter and Rachel Lundell are the newest females to enter Love Island USA, but they most certainly won’t be the last. The summer is now heating up in the Las Vegas villa with oh so many temptations headed the islanders’ way.

Love Island USA airs Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays at 9/8c and Saturday at 8/7c on CBS.