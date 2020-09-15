Love Island USA: Casa Amor turns heads in the villa

This week on Love Island USA, the islanders faced the toughest test to their relationships yet: Casa Amor.

Casa Amor separates the boys from the girls and puts them into fresh villas complete with brand new hot singles.

The original islanders have the choice of staying with their current relationship or recoupling with their new love connection.

Some stayed loyal

Choosing to stay loyal can really burn you if your partner chooses to couple-up with a new person. Especially since now, all parties will live together in the villa.

Kiersten Saulter originally coupled-up with Carrington Rodriguez and shocked viewers by not choosing any of the Casa Amor boys.

Although the two agreed to be just friends before he left the villa, she wanted to send him a strong message that she still wanted him.

However, it was obvious to viewers that Carrington took full advantage of Casa Amor and was going to walk in with a new girl.

Fans cheered as Caleb Corprew walked into the villa single and returned to his partner Justine Ndiba. These two have become a fan-favorite couple to win the entire game.

The reunion between Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks was heartfelt, but there were things he needed to come clean about during their time apart.

Although he chose to be “loyal” to her, he really wasn’t. Johnny had one of the most physical relationships with a new girl in Casa Amor.

He tried to convince Cely that the test in Casa Amor made him, “better for her than he was before.”

And some heads were turned

Luckily for Calvin Cobb and Moira Tumas, both chose to get into new relationships. Moira chose cake decorator Aaron Owen, while Calvin chose Miami native Sher Suarez.

One of the biggest surprises of the night was Mackenzie ending her relationship with Connor to couple-up with new boy Jalen.

Connor was stunned when he walked down to see her in a new couple.

However, he wished her well and said, “I hope you find true love with the person you chose.”

After only one day in the villa, red flags started to appear for Jalen in his new relationship. Mackenzie already started complaining that they weren’t spending enough time together.

Unlike Connor, Jalen sees her behavior as unattractive and is seen telling Kiersten that he’s interested in getting to know her.