Love Island USA’s Cashay Proudfoot spills the tea about Cinco Holland and Aimee Flores

Cashay and Cinco after Love Island USA. Pic credit: @thetough_cinco/Instagram

Over the past weekend, the Love Island USA cast members from Season 3 had another reunion, this one in Los Angeles.

On this trip, fans noticed something weird and started to spread rumors about Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot.

Love Island USA fans claimed Cinco cheated on Cashay

These rumors included Aimee Flores and a friend she brought with her and people started claiming online that Cinco cheated on Cashay with Aimee’s friend.

These rumors started because some fans saw videos on Instagram Live of the two walking around him in bikinis by the pool.

Add to the fact that Cinco and Cashay were not in videos together at the reunion, and it pushed fans over the ledge.

Several Love Island USA cast members stopped following Aimee on Instagram and she actually shut off commenting on her latest post after the rumors started spreading on social media.

Cashay and Cinco posted a video on Cash’s IG Live and explained the truth behind these rumors.

Cash and Cinco clear air for Love Island USA fans

Cashay and Cinco shared an Instagram Live video with the two of them lying in bed together.

It was time, she said, to clear the air about what happened in Los Angeles at the Love Island USA reunion between her and Cinco and Aimee.

“We back,” Cashay said in the video while she and Cinco laughed.

Cashay then went into it immediately.

“So, he did not sleep with Aimee’s friend,” Cashay said before stealing a look at Cinco while smiling. Cinco just looked at her and said, “What?”

“Everyone thinks you slept with Aimee’s friend,” Cashay explained. “I just had to cleat up the air.”

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Cashay then revealed that there were problems in Los Angeles between her and Cinco.

“We got in a little bitty fight and it dragged on all weekend,” Cash said. “That’s the tea and now we’re fine. He thinks I was being petty, I thought he was being petty.”

“It’s just two strong-willed and opinionated people butting heads,” Cinco said. “That’s really it.”

“Everyone wanted the big tea, the big scoop,” Cash finished.

So, the good news is that Cinco and Cashay are still together, joining other couples still surviving — Josh & Shannon, Will & Kyra, and Olivia & Korey.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Fans can relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.