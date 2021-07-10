Aimee Flores on Love Island USA: Who is the new cast member and where can you find her on Instagram?

Aimee Flores on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Aimee Flores is the new girl looking for love on Season 3 of Love Island USA. Here’s what to know about her and where to find her on Instagram.

Love Island USA has allowed its Season 3 cast to enjoy each other for two episodes, with two more guys than girls. That all changed when a new girl showed up in the third episode.

This new girl is Aimee and here is everything we know about the beauty.

Who is Aimee Flores on Love Island?

The new girl, Aimee, showed up and made her mark immediately. She sent a text to Josh and asked him to join her in the hot tub.

Aimee is 26 years old, she’s from LA and she is a private chef.

Shannon St. Clair, who coupled up with Josh, was not happy. It seems that Shannon isn’t feeling as secure in her relationship as previously thought because she has already admitted to feeling quite jealous as she watches her man leave to spend time in a hot tub with Aimee.

This is going to be a big storyline to watch.

How can you follow Aimee Flores on Instagram?

You can follow Aimee Flores on Instagram at @aimeeflores_.

She has lots of modeling photos up as well as a ton of selfies.

Aimee has just over 8,000 Instagram followers but that number will surely rise once she steps foot on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

Who will Aimee Flores find love with on Love Island USA?

There are lots of eligible bachelors on Love Island USA in Hawaii this season.

Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts and he is with Shannon.

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia and is with Cash. Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida and is with Trina.

Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles and is with Kyra.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York and is with Trina.

Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii. Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia. They are both without a woman.

So, who will Aimee hook up with first? It looks like she set her sights on Josh first. Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on weekdays at 9/8c on CBS.