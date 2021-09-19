Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada starting YouTube channel after Love Island USA

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama have just posted a teaser for her Love Island USA fans via her Instagram Live account.

In the teaser, posted by Will and reshared by Kyra, the two are hinting at a YouTube channel that they are about to start.

Kyra and Will tease YouTube show following Love Island USA

Will posted on his IG Live a video set to music that was a montage of images of him and various other items.

On the screen was the tag for YouTube and another smaller one that said “YouTube Channel” with a timer ticker that read 8 days, 21 hours, and 17 seconds.

Will made the post on Friday night, September 17.

Eight days means the YouTube channel should go live on Saturday evening, September 25 at around 10 pm EST.

There is no telling what the channel will be about, although the video showed various images of Will, two people walking with surfboards, Will in an airplane, and Will making food, and it all ended with a “Coming Soon” at the end.

From the look, this will be a Will Moncada YouTube channel, but don’t be surprised to see Kyra also involved.

Will & Kyra mostly remained quiet after Love Island USA

Out of all the couples that were on Love Island USA and remained together, Will and Kyra remained among the quietest since the show ended.

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland have enjoyed a very public relationship, with Cash sharing much of their journey together on Instagram.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair have done several interviews since leaving the show early to support Josh’s family after the death of his sister. They have also been front and center at cast reunions and even went on a double date with Cinco and Cash.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy have been very busy based on their Instagram accounts, even if the two have not spent that much time together.

Jeremy Hershberg and Florita Diaz are rumored to be dating, but they have kept it on the down-low.

Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury had a very public dating life and even had an almost breakup play out on Instagram before they got back together.

Will and Kyra have stuck together quietly, but they appear to be ready to move back into the public eye once again.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. Relive the third season right now on Paramount+.