Love Island USA: Who is Olivia Kaiser and where can you find her on Instagram

Olivia Kaiser on Love Island. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA released its Season 3 cast for the Hawaii excursion as this group of hopefuls looks to find love.

One of the new cast members includes Olivia Kaiser and here is everything you need to know about the beauty.

Who is Olivia Kaiser on Love Island?

Olivia Kaiser is a cosmetologist from Anchorage, Alaska.

Kaiser is a 28-year-old who owns her own cosmetology business in Scottsdale, Arizona. At 28, she is the oldest in the first set of women headed for Hawaii this season.

According to CBS, Kaiser is “responsible but wild, professional but crazy.”

Based on her Instagram account, Kaiser is a licensed cosmetologist certified in permanent makeup. She specializes in lip blushing, micro-blading, and permanent eyeliner. She said she “tattoos faces.”

Her business is Livbeautifullyaz, and there is a bio of her on the company website.

“Growing up in Alaska I always knew I wanted to travel and see new places. Little did I know that 6 years later my journey would bring me all the way down to the sunny state of Arizona…

“I truly love what I do and I feel so blessed to have so many of you put your beauty needs in my hands.”

How can you follow Olivia Kaiser on Instagram?

You can follow Olivia Kaiser on social media at @oliviaannkaiser where she posts a lot of photos, and she even used it to let her followers know about her Love Island casting.

“This has been the HARDEST secret I’v ever had to keep,” Kaiser’s best friend posted after the official cast announcement by CBS.

Her friend also said, “Who would have thought this little Alaskan girl would be on a reality dating show.”

Kaiser has over 5,000 Instagram followers and we’re betting that number will go up following her CBS debut. Her photos include Kaiser enjoying the great outdoors with friends and photos from her travels.

Her best friend will keep updating the Instagram account throughout Kaiser’s season on Love Island USA.

Who will Olivia Kaiser find love with on Love Island USA?

There are lots of eligible bachelors on Love Island USA in Hawaii this season.

Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York. Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia.

Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii. Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles. Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida.

So, who will Olivia hook up with first? We are picking Melvin, the delivery driver from Virginia. Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.