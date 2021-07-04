Love Island USA: Who is Kyra Lizama and where can you find her on Instagram

Kyra Lizama on Love Island. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA released its Season 3 cast for the Hawaii excursion as a group of hopefuls look to find love.

One of the new cast members is Kyra Lizama, and here is everything you need to know about the beauty.

Who is Kyra Lizama on Love Island?

Kyra Lizama is a Hawaiian girl, so she should feel completely at home in this season of Love Island.

Lizama is a 23-year-old and has been working hard during the pandemic. She has been a COVID-19 relief worker in 2020 and 2021, doing what she can to help people during this hard time.

She is also someone who has tried online dating but finds it hard. She has struggled so much that she said one online dating app banned her.

Kyra Lizama is also a college graduate from Loyola Marymount University in the class of 2019.

How can you follow Kyra Lizama on Instagram?

You can follow Kyra Lizama on social media at @kyralizama, where she posts many photos, mostly focusing on her modeling and chatting about her fitness goals.

Most of her photos have her positioned by a beach, so she should feel right at home on Love Island USA.

Lizama has a massive following on Instagram, with over 60,000 Instagram followers. While she posts many photos, the only thing she has posted about Love Island was the cast announcement.

You can also add TikTok as a place to follow her as she has over 1,400 followers at @kyra_lizama.

Who will Kyra Lizama find love with on Love Island USA?

There are lots of eligible bachelors on Love Island USA in Hawaii this season.

Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York. Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles.

Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii. Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia. Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

So, who will Kyra hook up with first? We are picking Korey, the rental car agent from Virginia. Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7, at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.