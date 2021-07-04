Love Island USA: Who is Shannon St. Clair and where can you find her on Instagram

Shannon St Clair on Love Island. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA released its Season 3 cast for the Hawaii excursion as a group of hopefuls look to find love.

One of the new cast members looking for love is Shannon St. Clair. Here is everything you need to know about the blonde beauty.

Who is Shannon St. Clair on Love Island?

Shannon St. Clair is a 24-year-old controller at a construction company in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

She works for Ronan Construction Company as a regulator.

Her LinkedIn profile also revealed she graduated from Temple with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 2019.

How can you follow Shannon St. Clair on Instagram?

You can follow Shannon St. Clair on Instagram at @shannonsaint where she posts a lot of modeling-style photos.

While she has a lot of great photos up on her account, she had posted nothing new since May until her Love Island announcement post. Her sister Kylie (@kylie_mcilwain) posted that she had taken over the Instagram account during the Love Island third season.

St. Clair has a large following on Instagram, with almost 29,000 Instagram followers and she’ll most definitely gain more once the season starts on CBS. While she posts a lot of photos, the only thing she has posted about Love Island was the cast announcement.

Who will Shannon St. Clair find love with on Love Island USA?

There are lots of eligible bachelors on Love Island USA in Hawaii this season.

Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts. Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York. Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles. Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia.

Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii. Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

So, who will Shannon hook up with first? We are picking Josh, the college athlete from Massachusetts. Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.