The Challenge rumors: Big Brother 23 star suggests she was contacted for cast despite CBS rules

Cast members in Big Brother 23 discuss a Wildcard competition. Pic credit: Paramount+

With multiple series on the way for The Challenge, rumors are flying about potential cast members for the upcoming shows. They’ll include The Challenge: CBS, a working title for a show featuring only CBS reality TV show competitors.

In addition, The Challenge Season 38 will arrive at some point, and it’s no secret that Big Brother has provided several regular cast members in recent seasons. A few of those cast members became Challenge champions too.

According to one of the stars of Big Brother 23, she’s unable to appear on any other CBS shows due to a specific rule the network has but said she got contacted for another reality show.

Big Brother 23 star hints at The Challenge

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 is months away, but The Challenge: CBS series is expected by this summer. With that said, speculation has been underway about the potential cast for both of these shows.

During a recent Instagram Q&A session, Big Brother 23 star Whitney Williams addressed a fan question about being unable to appear on certain shows due to having an Only Fans page.

“CBS doesn’t allow OnlyFans, and our cast signed a 2 year contract with CBS that prevents us from working with other networks. (But I heard they might make exceptions if you ask their permission and it’s approved),” she wrote in the text over her clip.

“I was just recently approached to do another show, and I’m not gonna say what it is just in case things could potentially change,” Whitney said, before adding, “I can’t go on any other CBS [shows].”

While Whitney says CBS doesn’t allow individuals with OnlyFans pages to appear on their shows, it hasn’t stopped MTV from casting individuals for The Challenge. Several Season 37 cast members joined OF during the season and after it aired, including Amber Borzotra, Amanda Garcia, Tori Deal, and Ashley Mitchell.

The Challenge CBS or Season 38?

While there haven’t been any official confirmations for who will appear in The Challenge: CBS cast yet, there has been online speculation about who got contacted.

Monsters and Critics previously reported about The Challenge: CBS cast rumors, with Tifanny Mitchell from Big Brother 23 listed as one individual who will appear in the cast.

Whitney Williams wasn’t on that initial list, based on a Reddit subforum about the topic. However, that may be the show she was contacted for.

Another possibility is The Challenge Season 38, which still seems a ways off in terms of production. With that said, one of Whitney’s Big Brother 23 castmates is rumored to be “in casting” for the new MTV season.

Big Brother fans saw the 31-year-old Whitney Williams in Season 23 as the team captain for Team Aces, the first team in Big Brother 23 to have all their players evicted. Whitney was evicted by unanimous vote in Week 4 of the season.

Several Big Brother stars found recent success on The Challenge as Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark became Challenge champions alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello in the past two seasons.