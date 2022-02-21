The Challenge: CBS rumored cast list arrives including MTV competitor with Big Brother and Survivor stars

The Challenge: CBS could feature a regular or two from MTV’s main Challenge show. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: CBS will be arriving in the summer and features reality TV stars from Big Brother, Survivor, Amazing Race, and Love Island. Viewers are already anticipating which stars might show up on the new series.

A rumored cast list for the show has surfaced online, which shows the potential men and women that may appear as competitors on the CBS show.

There is at least one regular from The Challenge on MTV and other stars from the various CBS reality television shows.

The Challenge: CBS could include MTV competitor

For the longest time, MTV’s The Challenge series featured mainly cast members who appeared on MTV’s other shows, including The Real World, Road Rules, Fresh Meat, Are You The One? and Ex on the Beach.

However, the show began to cast competitors from other programs in more recent times, including CBS’ hit shows Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and Love Island.

Just last year, Amber Borzotra made history as she became the first Big Brother cast member on The Challenge to win a season. She teamed with Chris “CT” Tamburello for Double Agents and the duo finished in first place. In the most recent season, Spies, Lies & Allies, another Big Brother star, Kaycee Clark, won the season, also teaming with CT, an MTV regular.

Other CBS stars have also popped up on the show, including Big Brother’s Bayleigh Dayton, Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, Fessy Shafaat, Josh Martinez, Jay Starrett, Michelle Fitzgerald, Tommy Sheehan, and Michaela Bradshaw.

Based on a rumored cast list for The Challenge: CBS, it appears that at least one of those individuals, Josh Martinez, has received a call to appear on the new series. The details arrived via a Reddit forum post showing the men and women that received calls.

Other Big Brother, Survivor stars are potential cast members

Other men from Big Brother who have received calls include Big Brother 23’s Derek Frazier and Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur.

From The Amazing Race 32, both Will Jardell and James Wallington are rumored to have received calls. Christian Hubicki from Survivor 37 is also rumored to have received a call for The Challenge: CBS.

At least one cast member seems to be confirmed for the women. According to the Reddit forum post, Challenge insider GamerVev tweeted that Big Brother 23’s Tiffany Mitchell is on the show.

Big Brother’s Nicole Franzel or Nicole Anthony received a call, as did Christmas Abbott. Other women who received calls included Love Island 3’s Cashay Proudfoot, and Survivor 38’s Lauren O’Connell.

None of the individuals listed above is confirmed for the show as of this report. It’s also worth noting that several stars were listed who aren’t expected to appear on the show. Among them are Cody and Paulie Calafiore, Big Brother 21’s Jackson Michie, and Survivor star Kelley Wentworth.

Based on the rumored cast list, former Challenger Swaggy C, Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina, and Survivor’s Parvati Shallow all declined to appear on The Challenge: CBS.

The Challenge: CBS will be one of four new shows on the way under The Challenge name. Three other competition shows will happen in other countries with The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: Australia.

The winners of these series, each airing on different networks across the globe, will compete in a two-part tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds, with the winner becoming the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Challenge: CBS premiere date is TBA for CBS.