Love Island USA’s Cashay Proudfoot shares heartbreaking Christmas news

Love Island USA’s Cashay Proudfoot posted a photo of her and her father on New Year’s Eve which got some fans worried.

She was wearing a mask, sitting with him, and wrote “thankful for how my 2021 ended” with the promise that a full update about her dad would arrive on New Year’s Day.

Cashay followed through with that promise.

What resulted was Cash talking to her fans on an Instagram Live about what happened with her dad during Christmas.

It was a heartbreaking story that had a happy ending and had Cashay thanking her fans for being there to send her well wishes.

Cashay explains what happened to her dad on Christmas

Cashay Proudfoot had previously said that she wouldn’t be spending the holidays with Cinco Holland and she would be with her family instead.

Love Island USA fans were curious about that because, for many of them, the boy-girl relationships are all they think about.

However, after Cashay’s recent Instagram Live session, it is clear there is a lot of things more important than what she is doing with her boyfriend right now.

Cashay took to Instagram after someone sent her a DM, saying, “Sis are you good? Show us an eye or something lol.”

What Cashay said showed how hard this Christmas was for her and her family.

“I just wanted to let you guys know what’s going on,” Cashay began.

“Christmas Eve, we were told that we were going to lose my dad. They told us that they found a mass in his head. he had an enlarged heart, so they were worried about heart failure. And his kidneys were really bad, so basically, his major organs.”

“And they were just basically like, yeah, you all should prepare for the worst.”

“And then, Christmas, he got a little better, but we were still skeptical and worried… They gave him medicine and the medicine was kind of working, and then Sunday, he ended up having a whole…”

“It was really hard for me and obviously my family, but I’m a daddy’s girl to the max. My dad is the best man I have ever met. He is caring and strong and understanding and patient and kind and chill and so damn fu**ing cool.”

“The fact that so many people reached out sent so many messages. I don’t want to get emotional, I’m not doing that. I cry all the time, I’m not doing it. But the power of prayer is so strong and, I don’t know, it just means everything that you guys would even message and even care about my family. It means everything.”

Cashay updates on her dad’s condition

Cashay finished her video by letting fans know that her dad is doing okay and he is still taking the medicine.

She said they will have to see if they need to get the mass removed from his head, or if the medicine will handle it.

“It looks like we are out of the woods,” Cashay said.

