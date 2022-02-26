The Challenge Season 38 rumors: Insider suggests new Big Brother star is ‘currently in casting’ for show

The Challenge Season 38 is still TBA for MTV as cast rumors continue. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge Season 38 rumors have been light since MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies ended last year, with several other shows taking center stage in recent weeks. A big announcement arrived about The Challenge: CBS (working title) and three other Challenge shows based in Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom on different international networks.

Along with that, there’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds, which is a new series coming to Paramount Plus later this year. It’ll feature finalists from the shows mentioned above competing to determine the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

There have been recent rumors about who will be in CBS’ show from Big Brother, and at least one star from a recent BB season could join The Challenge Season 38.

Big Brother star ‘in casting’ for Season 38 cast

Challenge insider @GamerVev continues to bring early cast details for the various seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars. There have likely been fans wondering what’s going on with MTV’s Season 38, and it appears that it will still film and air at some point.

Cast details aren’t known yet, but based on @GamerVev’s latest tweet, at least one Big Brother 23 star is “currently in casting” for the season.

“The Big Derrick from BB23 will NOT be on CBS The Challenge, but is currently in casting for #TheChallenge38,” GamerVev tweeted on Friday.

GamerVev’s tweet refers to Derek Frazier, who was the runner-up Houseguest to Xavier Prather on Big Brother 23.

The “Big Derrick” reference seems to be due to his weight, although Frazier showed fans he slimmed down some this past December with several Instagram posts.

While Gamer’s tweet mentions that Derek is “in casting,” there’s no confirmation that the Big Brother 23 runner-up is officially in The Challenge Season 38. However, Gamer has provided accurate rumors and spoilers about casting in the past, so he could very well be the newest Big Brother star on MTV’s show.

The Challenge CBS to feature BB23 stars

Ahead of the tweet about Derek Frazier, @GamerVev tweeted they were thinking about revealing some more insight into which Big Brother stars have joined The Challenge: CBS cast.

“Thinking about dropping the names of the 4 ppl from BB23 doing CBS Challenge just cause,” Gamer tweeted.

As of this report, Gamer has yet to reveal the names of the four individuals. However, Gamer suggested that one BB23 star is in the cast.

Monsters & Critics previously reported about a forum post with speculation for The Challenge: CBS cast. The only Big Brother 23 star in the speculative list was Tiffany Mitchell, who Gamer apparently “confirmed” via a tweet would appear in The Challenge: CBS.

Big Brother Season 23 featured 16 houseguests. Based on previous online rumors, Kyland Young has been hanging out with Challenge stars, which could signify he’s joining The Challenge: CBS or MTV’s main show.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date is May 11 on Paramount Plus.