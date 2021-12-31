Derek Frazier from Big Brother 23 poses shirtless, shows off weight loss

As part of the BB23 cast, Derek Frazier finished in second place. Pic credit: CBS

Former Big Brother houseguest Derek Frazier has never seemed shy, and he made that very clear with a new photo he posted online this week.

In the photo shared below, Derek can be seen posing in front of a mirror, clearly showing off some weight loss following his summer in the Big Brother house.

In the past, many houseguests have noted that it can be easy to gain weight in the house by lounging, not adhering to a workout schedule, and enjoying the free food too much that the producers provide the contestants.

Elena Davies said she gained 12 pounds on Big Brother 19, and on the Big Brother 16 cast, when steps were being tracked, Frankie Grande appeared to put on a few pounds as well, according to the in-house weight tracker.

Derek Frazier poses shirtless on Instagram

After finishing in second place as part of the BB23 cast, Derek has been extremely active on social media, posting quite frequently about trips he has taken with other houseguests and about his big birthday celebration.

“BEEF 🥩 jerky … flavored beef, after all, which means the taste will be heavy and meaty,” Derek Frazier humorously wrote as the caption to a new selfie he posted on Instagram.

Already, Derek has received a lot of fun messages and notes from people on Big Brother, The Challenge on MTV, and other reality TV circles. That includes comments from Wes Bergmann from The Real World and The Challenge, Kyland Young from Big Brother 23, and Ovi Kabir from Big Brother 21.

Comments on Derek Frazier’s shirtless pic. Pic credit: @thederekfrazier/Instagram

Celebrity Big Brother returns for a new season

CBS brought back Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for a new season that will air during Winter 2022. The season premiere arrives on February 2 and it will be a new group of celebrities living inside of the Big Brother house this year.

There are a lot of episodes during the month of February for the new cast, and that includes a big episode of Celebrity Big Brother scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday that will give viewers something other than football to watch on the night.

Unfortunately, the big reveal of the CBBUSA3 cast is a ways off, but, hopefully, that will give the producers of the show a lot of extra time to put together the perfect cast. What Big Brother fans want the most is a group of celebrities who play the game hard and don’t threaten to quit every few minutes on the live feeds.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.