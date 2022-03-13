The Challenge CBS spoilers: Insider reveals five reality TV stars no longer in the spinoff series’ main cast

An insider has given an update about The Challenge CBS spinoff’s cast. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge: CBS is set to film soon, as online rumors suggest cast members were on their way to quarantine. This past week, an insider revealed the names of the various reality TV stars leaving to film.

However, that insider has now provided an update that five of the CBS cast members will not appear in the main cast any longer.

They include a controversial Big Brother star and several Love Island 3 stars. However, two of the individuals mentioned will be alternates on standby.

Insider reveals cast members not in CBS Challenge’s main cast

Recently, Monsters & Critics reported about the various CBS reality TV stars from Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor in The Challenge CBS spinoff cast.

The initially rumored cast members came from a Vevmo forum and Instagram’s @mtvchallengeinsider (@GamerVev on Twitter), including Christmas Abbott, a former Big Brother contestant with legal issues. Based on a new IG post from @mtvchallengeinsider, Christmas will no longer appear on the spinoff show.

Also pictured below are Love Island 3 cast members Josh Goldy, Shannon St. Claire, Korey Gandy, and Olivia Kaiser.

As of this writing, the reason the five cast members got cut from The Challenge: CBS’ main cast is unknown. However, @GamerVev mentioned that two of them will still be alternates.

Shannon St. Claire and Josh Goldy will be on standby if they need to replace a few of the main cast members.

Pic credit: @GamerVev/Twitter

What is The Challenge CBS spinoff show?

The Challenge CBS is a working title for a CBS-based version of MTV’s The Challenge. The cast will only consist of individuals who appeared in CBS reality TV shows, including Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race.

It’s an individual spinoff season, and the finalists will head to a bigger global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds. There will be three other Challenge series producing finalists for this tournament. They are The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK.

The finalists will compete in the Paramount Plus War of the Worlds show, a two-part tournament with the winner(s) named the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

These series will likely be a good “minor league” system to find and prepare competitors for MTV’s The Challenge. There have already been multiple CBS stars making the transition to MTV’s competition series in recent years.

They’ve included Big Brother stars Paulie Calafiore, Josh Martinez, Fessy Fashaat, and Kaycee Clark, as well as Survivor’s Jay Starrett, Michelle Fitzgerald, Michaela Bradshaw, and Natalie Anderson.

Two of the former Big Brother contestants have gone on to win The Challenge, as Amber Borzotra was the first to do it, winning alongside Chris “CT” Tamburello on Double Agents.

Kaycee Clark was the second BB player to win. She also teamed with CT during the Spies, Lies & Allies final and became the first competitor to win Big Brother and The Challenge.

The Challenge: CBS spinoff premiere date is TBA for CBS and/or Paramount Plus.