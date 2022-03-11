Love Island USA’s Javonny Vega joining Olivia Kaiser on The Challenge

Olivia Kaiser and Javonny Vega on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

The Challenge has a large number of Love Island USA cast members competing on the show this year.

There are seven Islanders from the third season alone, with two from the second and one from the first.

Two of the biggest names to keep an eye on when they show up for the game are Javonny Vega and Olivia Kaiser, thanks to their history on Love Island USA.

Javonny Vega to meet up with Olivia Kaiser again after Love Island USA

There are many moments where Love Island USA fans get angry when someone causes a fan favorite to go home.

One of the first big shocks came with Javonny Vega, who was attempting to find a connection with Olivia Kaiser.

Javonny was the life of the party and someone who always had a smile on their face while in the villa. However, this worked against him with Olivia.

While he liked Olivia, she claimed more than once that she never knew when he was being serious since he was so laid back and happy all the time.

Olivia led him on for a long time and when she finally told him that she wasn’t going to move on with him, Javonny felt it was time to readjust and try to find love with someone new.

However, the elimination round came, and Javonny was left unattached to anyone and was kicked from the island. This was terrible timing.

Casa Amor was coming up next, and most of the new women who showed up there said they were coming for Javonny, with a massive battle for who could win him over.

They never got a chance. Javonny went home and fans blamed Olivia.

Olivia and Javonny on The Challenge

Olivia went on to finally hook up with Korey Gandy.

While he seemed as laid back as Javonny, he was quieter, which might have helped win over Olivia. The two went on to win the entire show, thanks mostly to Korey’s popularity.

Since that, they have broken up in real life.

Now, on The Challenge, Olivia, Korey, and Javonny will compete in the series. This puts Olivia on the same show as her now ex-boyfriend and the person she helped send home on Love Island USA.

Drama should be deep with this trio on The Challenge.

Also appearing from Season 3 are Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein, the only couple still together, and Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot, who dated after leaving the show, but have since broken up.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The dating reality show should return to Peacock in the summer of 2022.