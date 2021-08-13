Cashay tells Javonny why he was eliminated from Love Island USA, who she wanted to dump instead

Javonny Vega on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA fans were in for a treat when several eliminated cast members had a shared Live chat about their time on the island and to answer some fan questions.

Cashay Proudfoot, Cinco Holland, Aimee Flores, Wes Ogsbury, and Javonny Vega all got together via video to talk.

Cashay and Cinco are back together now that both are off the villa, and it seems like they are trying to make it work while Cash stays at Cinco’s house in Virginia.

Cash left Cinco for Charlie Lynch, and then the Islanders dumped Cinco from the villa. Cashay regretted it and is trying to make up for it.

Aimee and Wes ended up dumped from the villa together and continued to build the relationship they started in the villa on the outside world.

Olivia Kaiser dumped Javonny, and he left the island with no prospects, as he was with her the entire time.

Javonny blames Cash for his dumping from Love Island USA

When the five were talking, Javonny immediately asked Cashay why she voted him out of the villa.

Cash said that when she left the villa, her phone was blown up by Javonny, accusing her of getting him kicked off.

“One, I don’t have as much pull as you think I do,” Cash said when responding to Javonny. “Because, if it was up to me, Jeremy would have been gone weeks and weeks go.”

Cash then dropped a truth bomb and basically called out Jeremy as an F-boy.

“I love that man, but he isn’t there for the right reasons.”

This brought out laughs by everyone.

Cash tells Javonny what really happened

“For me, the reason why you went home is because of other girls,” Cashay started before transitioning to say that she wanted to save Javonny or Wes.

“I said Wes hasn’t been there long enough; Wes deserves a chance,” Cash revealed. “I said Javonny [inaudible], and he deserves a chance. All the girls said they aren’t going to save Wes because he only got to know me and Aimee. The girls said he hasn’t had a conversation with all the rest of us.”

She continued, saying she wanted Wes or Javonny there and didn’t want Jeremy saved. She said Shannon, Trina, and Kyra refused to save Wes because he didn’t talk to any of them.

“They said, Javonny has talked to every single girl that has come in. They were just like, ‘Javonny’s not going to meet anyone,'” Cashay said. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if he will.’ I don’t know if I would.”

Cashay said every time someone was up for elimination, she didn’t want to be involved. She said that there were three girls, and two overruled her. They just chose her to give the speech.

That is when Cinco reminded everyone that every Casa Amor girl wanted Javonny, and he lost his chance because Shannon, Trina, and Kyra felt he didn’t have a chance to find a girl.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.