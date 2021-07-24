Even Love Island USA alumni are mad about Javonny leaving the villa

Javonny Vega on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA fans reacted in shock when the Islanders voted to keep Jeremy Hershberg in the villa and eliminated Javonny Vega.

They also voted to keep Olivia Kaiser, despite her leading on Javonny for so long that he never had a chance to find love in the villa.

Fans on social media went ballistic when the Islanders picked Jeremy over Javonny, but the good news is that it seems Vega took it in stride.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Javonny leaves Instagram post after elimination

Javonny was in good spirits when he left and showed he held nothing against Olivia, as he told her to go and find love.

Javonny trusted his Instagram account to a loved one and they posted as soon as he was eliminated from the show, saying what fans on social media were already preaching.

“Let’s be real,” they wrote. “THE personality of the show will be missed!! Thank you for tuning in and constantly showing love 💕 in Javonny’s journey on #LoveIslandUsa. You know there’s more to come 🤫 stay tuned!”

They accompanied this with the video of Javonny waking everyone up by banging pots and pans together.

Fans flooded the post and commented about how much they would miss Javonny on the show. 15 hours after it was posted, it already had over 27,000 views.

Not only that, but former Love Island USA Islanders chimed in as well.

Love Island USA reacts to Javonny’s elimination

Christian Longnecker was the first Islander eliminated this season and he was one of the first people to respond to Javonny’s elimination.

Christian already did an interview where he admitted that he didn’t get along with some of the cast, including Josh Goldstein, Cinco Holland, and Trina Njoroge. However, he seemed to hit it off well with Javonny.

In his comment on Javonny’s Instagram post, Christian wrote, “beyond f***ed… genuinely a great guy with so much personality! proved me wrong 🙌🏽 much love ma guy.”

It wasn’t just limited to the Season 3 Love Island USA Islanders who chimed in either. Cely Vazquez came in second place in Season 2 and she has been watching this season as well.

“Why do bad things happen to good people,” Cely asked in the comments.

Mackenzie Dipman from Season 2 of Love Island USA also dropped in a comment supporting Javonny.

“You will be missed!!” Mackenzie said.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.