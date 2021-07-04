Love Island USA: Who is Trina Njoroge and where can you find her on Instagram

Trina Njoroge from Love Island. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA released its Season 3 cast for the Hawaii excursion as a group of hopefuls look to find love.

One of the new cast members is Trina Njoroge and here is everything you need to know about the beauty.

Who is Trina Njoroge on Love Island?

Trina Njoroge is a 24-year-old Kenyan woman, working as a psychiatric nurse in Hacienda Heights, California.

She revealed on her Instagram profile she is a mental health advocate and a model. She also won Miss Hacienda Heights USA in 2020 and the Face of Kenya USA in 2015.

How can you follow Trina Njoroge on Instagram?

You can follow Trina Njoroge on Instagram at @trrinnnababby where she has her account under complete control while she is away for her Love Island experience.

“So what does everyone think of our fiery girl Trina so far? Only 6 days left until we get to see her strut around the Love Island Villa & best believe we have our bets on #TeamTrinababy.”

Her Instagram also shared the “Meet Trina” video that Love Island recently dropped.

“Oh my gosh, I am really here,” Trina started in the video. “Hey guys, my name is Trina, I am 25-years-old, and I am a psychiatric nurse. Surprisingly, being a nurse, no man has ever asked me to wear scrubs in bed, but hopefully it happens one day cause I can take care of them, you know.”

“I am here to find a man. I need a man that knows what he wants at the end of the day. If there’s a man out there for me that wants to be in a relationship, like, come to me daddy. Bring it over.”

“I’m a sweetheart, I promise you,” she continued. “Beauty, brains, and body. I have it all, the whole package. I can provide everything that a man wants.”

Trina has over 11,000 Instagram followers and will surely gain even more after she makes her CBS debut. She can also be found on TikTok (@trinanjoroge) where she only has 127 followers so far.

Who will Trina Njoroge find love with on Love Island USA?

There are lots of eligible bachelors on Love Island USA in Hawaii this season.

Korey Gandy is a rental car agent from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Josh Goldstein is a 24-year-old college athlete from Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Will Moncada is a 26-year-old Budtender from Colombia who lives in Los Angeles. Christian Longnecker is a 24-year-old owner of Dynamize Coffee from Oahu, Hawaii.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer and fitness model from New York, New York. Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr. is a 25-year-old delivery driver from Ashburn, Virginia. Javonny Vega is a 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida.

So, who will Trina hook up with first? We are picking Javonny, the real estate investor from Florida. Tune in this week to see who ends up with who when everyone starts to couple up.

Love Island USA Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 7 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.