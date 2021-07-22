Love Island USA: Christian claims Will and Kyra knew each other before the show

Will and Kyra on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Ever since Love Island USA Season 3 began, there have been fans online who suspected that some of the Islanders knew each other coming into the villa.

The two that many people pointed out were Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama.

The clues came when eagle-eyed viewers saw that they had liked each other’s Instagram photos before appearing on the show.

However, this was circumstantial evidence at best.

That might have just changed with one eliminated cast member doing an interview and spilling the tea that he believes they did know each other before the competition began.

Christian Longnecker appears on Love Island USA podcast

Christian Longnecker was the first Love Island USA cast member eliminated from the show this season.

Christian never found love on the show and never coupled up with anyone, although Olivia Kaiser showed interest at one point.

Christian ended up being eliminated first, never finding a single connection on the show.

Now, Christian is spilling the tea about his time on the show.

Christian appeared on After the Island and talked about his time on the show, including his thoughts on Will and Kyra.

After the Island is a podcast hosted by Love Island USA Season 1 cast members Elizabeth Weber and Alexandra Stewart.

Elizabeth won in the first season and Alex came in second place that season.

In the Christian interview, Elizabeth mentioned the online rumors that Will and Kyra might have known each other before the show, and Christian gave his thoughts.

Christian believes Will and Kyra knew each other

The first thing that Christian said was that Kyra and Will live “15 minutes from each other.”

This is surprising. In their introductions, Love Island USA introduced Kyra as a COVID-19 relief worker who lived in Hawaii and Will as a model who lived in the “United States for the last seven years.”

However, it never mentioned Hawaii.

Christian, on the other hand, does live in Hawaii, so he likely would know.

Christian then said that Kyra and Will “had to” know each other. He mentioned the comments and likes on each other’s Instagram pages made months before they ever appeared on the show.

“As soon as [Will] walked in, Kyra was like a hawk,” Christian said. “And Will, you could already tell… Will kind of knew,”

On top of spilling the tea about Will and Kyra, Christian mentioned that he didn’t like Josh, Cinco, or Trina. He said Josh and Cinco still acted like college students and he had no idea why Cinco was on the show.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.