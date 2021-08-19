Love Island USA’s Olivia Kaiser talks about what went wrong with Javonny Vega

Javonny Vega on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

One of the most popular Islanders on Season 3 of Love Island USA was Javonny Vega.

He had a larger-than-life personality and won over viewers.

However, he made the mistake of partnering up with Olivia Kaiser.

While fans loved his personality, Olivia never knew when he was being serious about their relationship. Even worse, she wasn’t honest with him and kept him hanging on until it was too late.

Cashay Proudfoot revealed that the girls chose to kick out Javonny after Olivia finally dumped him, rather than booting Jeremy Hershberg. The thought was that he would never find a connection in the villa.

Sadly, all the Casa Amor girls wanted to hook up with Javonny and were disappointed when he was gone.

Olivia has spoken out about what happened with her and Javonny in the villa.

Olivia on why she and Javonny didn’t work on Love Island USA

Olivia said that her coupling with Javonny helped her learn more about herself.

“I would say it was less about me and him, and more about myself,” Olivia said. “I learned a lot from that coupling. I learned what I’m looking for and what I’m not looking for. Things that are important to me and maybe things that I can let slide.”

Olivia mentioned that Javonny was “wild” and it took her out of her comfort zone while they were hooked up.

“I am lucky that it worked out like that and I wouldn’t change anything,” she said. “But all I can do when I think about me and Javonny being coupled up, I can’t even believe it. It feels like literally years ago.”

Olivia did say she would never forget Javonny because “he is wild and he definitely makes himself known when he’s in the room.”

Javonny outside the villa

Javonny took it hard when the Islanders dumped him from the villa, and he even blamed Cash since she announced it.

However, as Cash said, it was Shannon, Trina, and Kyra that made the decision to boot him and keep Jeremy.

The thought was that he wasn’t talking to the other girls and was focusing on Olivia only, so they saw nothing for him — with them at least.

It meant that Olivia kept him hanging on just long enough to miss out on his Casa Amor experience.

In the end, Olivia said he was just too wild for her tastes.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.