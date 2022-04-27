The Challenge CBS spoilers: Winners revealed for spinoff show featuring Big Brother, Survivor stars

The Challenge CBS winners have been revealed via online spoilers. Pic credit: Paramount+

After weeks of intense daily challenges and elimination events, winners have been crowned for a spinoff of MTV’s The Challenge featuring only stars from CBS reality television shows.

The concept has cast members from various seasons of Big Brother, Love Island, Survivor, and Amazing Race competing in similar missions and eliminations as those on the main MTV show.

Recently, The Challenge CBS spoilers arrived online, showing off which cast members were the overall winners of the show and will move on to compete in The Challenge: War of the Worlds global tournament.

The Challenge CBS winners revealed via online spoilers

For the past several weeks, there have been spoilers coming out during The Challenge CBS spinoff filming in Argentina. Spoilers revealed one man and one woman as eliminated from the show until a group of 10 individuals remained.

The group of 10 featured a mixture of mostly Survivor and Big Brother stars, with a few cast members remaining from Amazing Race and Love Island every few days

Those ten individuals may have just completed the spinoff’s final, as @mtvchallengeinsider on Instagram and Pink Rose on the Vevmo forum revealed the two winners (screenshots below).

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Based on the screenshots revealed, Survivor stars Danny McCray, and Sarah Lacina won The Challenge CBS spinoff show. McCray, 34, is an ex-NFL player who competed in Survivor 41.

Lacina is a 37-year-old police officer from Iowa who won Survivor: Game Changers. She also competed in Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Winners at War.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Winners moving on to War of the Worlds

Based on the two winners for The Challenge CBS spinoff, it appears Survivor had a pretty sold alliance going during the show. As previously mentioned in spoiler reports, many of the Big Brother 23 cast members from The Cookout alliance were eliminated one by one from the show. Love Island stars also got eliminated quickly.

Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina are the winners of the CBS spinoff. While it’s unknown if there were any cash prizes for the spinoff, the victory makes them two finalists who will represent the United States in The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

War of the Worlds is a two-part global tournament set to arrive on Paramount Plus. It will also feature finalists from other Challenge spinoffs based on Australia, the United Kingdom, and Argentina reality TV stars. As of this report, it’s unknown when those spinoffs will film or who the cast members are.

An official release date for The Challenge: CBS spinoff is unknown, but expectations are that episodes will probably arrive on the Paramount Plus streaming platform this summer.

The Challenge CBS is TBA for Paramount Plus. The Challenge: All Stars premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.