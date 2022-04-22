The Challenge: All Stars’ Mark Long gives his thoughts about CBS spinoff show

Mark Long during The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer. Pic credit: Paramount+

The success of MTV’s early reality TV shows, including The Real World, Road Rules, and The Challenge, eventually paved the way for the entertaining spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus. It features OGs from those old-school MTV shows returning to the show to compete, reminisce, and have some fun.

With a third season on the way, fans are excited to see how the stacked cast will perform in what looks to be an ultra-intense competition. Meanwhile, another Challenge spinoff is filming, featuring CBS reality TV stars.

According to comments from Mark Long, if it wasn’t for The Challenge: All Stars’ success, that CBS show wouldn’t even be filming at the moment.

Mark Long responds to fan about The Challenge spinoffs

As The Challenge: All Stars 3 season premiere nears, filming for The Challenge CBS spinoff show is wrapping up in Argentina. The show will eventually arrive at Paramount Plus, also the home of All Stars.

A fan on Twitter recently asked Challenge OG Mark Long about potentially creating a Survivor show featuring stars from both Survivor and The Challenge on it. The fan also tagged CBS Survivor and host Jeff Probst, along with MTV’s The Challenge and host TJ Lavin.

Mark responded by suggesting that if it wasn’t for his project, We Want OGs, which became The Challenge: All Stars, there wouldn’t be a CBS Challenge spinoff.

“They won’t admit that, but if All Stars was a flop on @paramountplus these other spin-offs wouldn’t have happened in my opinion,” Mark said.

The CBS spinoff for The Challenge doesn’t have an official title yet, but it’s tentatively called The Challenge: CBS. It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive in the summer.

Cast members for the show will include stars from CBS’ hit reality TV shows Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor. The finalists from the CBS spinoff will move on to a two-part global tournament called The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

There are three other spinoffs with The Challenge: UK, The Challenge: Argentina, and The Challenge: Australia, and finalists from those shows will also compete in War of the Worlds. The winner becomes the first-ever Challenge World Champion.

The Godfather hypes up his All Stars 3 appearance

Ahead of his return for another season of The Challenge: All Stars, Mark Long also shared his official cast photo on Instagram along with comments related to his four decades of competing on The Challenge.

Based on Mark’s caption, he competed on The Challenge in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

“I feel like I’m just getting warmed up,” Mark wrote, also revealing his current stats.

Mark will be part of a stacked cast of competitors in an All Stars season where host TJ Lavin has “upped the ante” by only inviting finalists to compete.

So that means the two-time Challenge winner will have his work cut out for him as he competes against other multi-time champs, including Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jordan Wiseley, and Wes Bergmann.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.