The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer arrives featuring only finalists as cast members

Left to right: Kailah Casillas, Roni Martin, and Kendal Darnell in The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer. Pic credit: Paramount+

The wait for The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer is over, as Paramount Plus released the first video previewing the spinoff show’s upcoming season.

Based on the highlights, this could be the most savage All Stars season yet.

It features returning champions, including Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, Veronica Portillo, and Jonna Mannion. There’s also everyone’s favorite host, TJ Lavin, who drops a big stipulation on the cast members.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer showcases former finalists in spinoff

With The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere episode just weeks away, it was only a matter of time before Paramount Plus released a trailer to get viewers hyped up.

In a trailer that brings about a minute and a half of footage, fans see many of their favorite OGs battling it out in the spinoff competition series as a slowed-down rendition of Smash Mouth’s All-Star plays.

The video opens with a shot of returning All Stars 2 champ Jonna Mannion preparing to leap off a helicopter, with another cast member on the opposite side.

“Now we’re talking!” host TJ Lavin yells just after Jonna and her castmate jump from the hovering copter high above the water.

From there, viewers see the first shot of the cast walking in front of The Challenge sign, possibly after just completing a daily event. In scenes following that, glimpses of the daily challenges, eliminations, and players’ trash talk are all on display.

“Till my last breath, I will fight tooth and nail,” returning OG Brad Fiorenza says.

“This is the most cutthroat game that has ever been invented,” The Challenge mastermind Wes comments at one point, later informing castmates of his intention to win.

“I’m coming for that b***h’s head. I want it off,” Sylvia Elsrode tells castmates.

Various scenes show off legends, including Mark Long, Derrick Kosinski, Darrell Taylor, Kendal Darnell, and KellyAnne Judd, all of whom have been in at least one season of the spinoff. All Stars 2 champ Jonna Mannion is also back, as is Yes Duffy, the winner in All Stars’ debut season.

There are also newcomers to the spinoff, including two-time champions Wes Bergmann and Roni Martin and three-time champs Jordan Wiseley and Veronica Portillo.

The big theme for All Stars 3 is that host TJ Lavin says he’s “upped the ante” and only invited finalists to participate in this season. So fans will see other newcomers to the spinoff, including Nia Moore, who reached the final in Rivals II, Kailah Casillas from Vendettas, and Sylvia from Final Reckoning.

The trailer also features all the other fun stuff that fans have come to enjoy during The Challenge. Competitors are battling in muddy water for one event, which looks to feature a scramble to retrieve objects and bring them to land without getting smacked down in the process.

Several other scenes feature competitors possibly getting flung into the water. Will viewers see the return of TJ Lavin’s trivia? One has to believe the event which always cracks up The Challenge host will be back.

As far as eliminations go, the particulars aren’t known. Still, they look to be just intense as other seasons, including what appears to be another round of Pole Wrestle, among other events. One thing seems inevitable: with all finalists in the All Stars 3 cast, the season should be the most intense yet.

When and where can you watch All Stars 3?

The Challenge: All Stars’ first two seasons dropped new episodes every Thursday. However, The Challenge: All Stars 3 will premiere its first episode on Wednesday, May 11. New episodes should arrive each Wednesday.

Fans will be able to watch All Stars 3 via the Paramount Plus streaming platform. As of this report, Paramount Plus has several subscription packages with access to the All Stars 3 episodes as they become available.

The Essential subscription costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually. With this option, customers can watch Paramount Plus with limited commercial interruptions. To get rid of the ads, customers can opt for a Premium subscription which costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

In the past, Paramount Plus has offered free trial subscriptions for customers of one week or 30 days, so those may be options for binging once more episodes arrive. Fans can check out Paramount Plus’ website to get more details on the latest subscription plans and offers.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.