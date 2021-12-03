The Challenge spoilers: Amanda Garcia, Wes Bergmann react to OG casmates in All Stars 2, Episode 4

The Challenge star Wes Bergmann recently praised his former teammate on her All Stars 2 moves. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: All Stars 2 is nearing the midway point of the season, and several veteran stars of the show weighed in on recent events from the show.

That includes Double Agents star Wes Bergmann and Spies, Lies & Allies star Amanda Garcia, who shared reactions to some of their former castmates in Episode 4.

While Amanda and Wes seemed to praise a few cast members, Amanda didn’t shy away from calling another former castmate a “weasel.”

This report includes spoilers through The Challenge: All Stars 2, Episode 4.

Wes gives high praise to former Fresh Meat teammate

Wes Bergmann has become known by many as a mastermind or “puppet master” of sorts, using various strategies behind the scenes with castmates to try to orchestrate his plans to advance in The Challenge.

He’s won two championships during his career, and while Wes isn’t on Spies, Lies & Allies, he continues to watch the MTV season and Paramount Plus spinoff, giving his commentary online and on Patreon.

In a recent tweet, he admitted that he’s proud that one of his former teammates, Casey Cooper, made some big moves in All Stars 2, Episode 4.

That included her working with fellow daily challenge winner Steve Meinke to go after Derrick as their elimination target and prevent anyone with a Lifeshield from saving him.

They successfully managed to get both Lifeshield’s off the board. They also ensured Derrick was up against an OG nominee, Tyler Duckworth, who would get fewer votes from castmates than Derrick at the selection meeting.

Casey and Steve’s strategies worked, as Derrick received the most votes, sending him into the elimination.

“You put on a master class in politics and strategy in a way that was greater than anything I’ve ever done,” Wes told his castmate in a short note on Twitter, adding, “I’m so proud.”

Casey, Wes’s former Fresh Meat partner, tweeted back to thank him, even crediting him for being one of her “few good teachers” over the years.

Spies, Lies & Allies star Devin Walker replied to Wes’ tweet, letting Casey know he was her second-biggest fan out there.

Casey’s debut on The Challenge was her Fresh Meat season. Despite then-18-year-old Casey struggling in several events, she reached the final alongside Challenge alum Wes. They ended up finishing in third place overall behind the runner-up team of Tina Barta and Kenny Santucci and the season winners Darrell Taylor and Aviv Melmed.

With that in mind, two of those individuals are Casey’s castmates on All Stars 2. Will the 34-year-old set her sights on trying to oust Tina and Darrell next? It seems she’s learned quite a bit about how to play the game thanks to Wes, other castmates, and her four seasons on the show.

Amanda praises All Stars 2 OG, amused by castmate’s elimination

Amanda Garcia also praised an All Stars 2 stars cast member. She seemed particularly amused by Ayanna Mackins tearing off her clothes to reveal Challenge gear underneath at the meeting to decide the elimination matchups. Basically, Ayanna was ready to go right there.

The Spies, Lies & Allies star referred to the OG Ayanna as “a beast” as she collected her second elimination win of the season in All Stars 2.

In another tweet, she mentioned several of the All Stars 2 cast members that appeared in previous seasons with her. Amanda has appeared in seasons with both men involved in Episode 4’s elimination, Brad Fiorenza and Derrick Kosinski.

The two OGs battled it out in Weight There’s More, with Brad able to solve a color-coded puzzle quicker than Derrick. That ended the three-time Challenge winner’s time for the spinoff season in All Stars 2, Episode 4, much to Amanda’s delight.

“HAHAHAHA I’m DYING laughing that Brad sent that little f***in weasel home,” Amanda tweeted with numerous crying laughing emojis.

Viewers last saw Amanda and Brad as castmates during The Challenge: Final Reckoning back in 2018. For that season, Brad teamed up with Kyle Christie, also one of the current Spies, Lies & Allies stars. The season had Amanda partnered with Zach Nichols, her rival, for that season. They were eventually medically disqualified due to Zach suffering an injury.

As far as Derrick and Amanda go, they were castmates during 2017’s The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 season. That one included Derrick reaching the final, but failing to win, as Jordan Wiseley captured the season win amongst the men. Meanwhile, Amanda got eliminated in Episode 5 of the season.

Based on the notion that Amanda dislikes Challenge Mania, which is the podcast Derrick co-hosts, it seems she was pretty happy to see him eliminated early from The Challenge: All Stars 2.

The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus. The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.