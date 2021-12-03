The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18 trailer teases TJ’s final after ‘Night of eliminations’

Nelson Thomas in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 18 trailer. Pic credit: MTV

While it may have seemed like it would never arrive for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies competitors, it appears TJ Lavin’s final for the season is coming right up.

A teaser trailer for Season 37, Episode 18, has given a few glimpses of what’s on the way for the competitors as they battle for the $1 million in prize money up for grabs.

TJ revealed another big twist as he informed the agents before they could begin the final, there would be several more eliminations taking place.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 18 trailer arrives

At the start of the season, the Spies, Lies & Allies cast faced double eliminations, typically with one pair of teammates voted in, and then the team that won the daily mission got to select a male and female to face them.

Things changed halfway through the season, as TJ revealed there were no more partners. The cast was divided into three teams: Ruby, Emerald, and Sapphire. Each episode shifted to feature a men’s or women’s elimination day, with one competitor sent home each episode.

For a while, the veteran alliance worked to eliminate the majority of the rookies. Two are left heading into Season 37, Episode 18, with Survivor Romania’s Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu.

At the end of Episode 17, Emanuel had his first-ever Challenge elimination win over rookie Logan Sampedro. After TJ told him to rejoin the group, he announced that since they were all still at the Lair, it was time for a “Night of eliminations.”

A new trailer (below) shows off shots of the remaining competitors for Spies, Lies & Allies. TJ’s voiceover reveals there will be two more eliminations before the final. Most likely, that means one more male and one more female competitor will get sent home.

The trailer above doesn’t indicate how they’ll decide the elimination matchups. Will TJ draw names randomly from a bag, or will the remaining agents have to vote amongst themselves? That could be a problem for the two rookies since the rest of their castmates are vets.

Trailer gives tease of Spies, Lies & Allies final

The Episode 18 trailer also previews some scenes from the final, possibly taking place in Croatia, where Spies, Lies & Allies was filmed. In other seasons, the final shifted to another country. However, with health and safety precautions, production may have decided to keep this one in the same location, similar to Double Agents.

“Alright, agents, welcome to my final. An epic test of your mind, body, and heart,” TJ’s voice says during the teaser trailer.

Not a lot gets revealed about what’s in the final, most likely to prevent viewers from seeing which agents are competing in it.

However, a few shots reveal a helicopter flying and an agent jumping out of it into the water below. Footage also shows that an agent is climbing up a rocky trail.

While that’s all the footage shows, most likely the final will incorporate much of the same checkpoints that viewers saw in the All Stars and Double Agents finals. Those finals included running, hiking, swimming, canoeing, kayaking, puzzle-solving, and consuming disgusting foods, amongst other challenging tasks.

Heading into Episode 18, it’s down to Emanuel, Emy, Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, Nelson Thomas, Devin Walker, CT Tamburello, Kyle Christie, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark. The pressure’s really on now. Based on the trailer, it’s known that two of those competitors will get sent home, ending their chance at running in the final and capturing any part of the $1 million prize money.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.