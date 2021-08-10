Where was the new season of The Challenge filmed for 2021? Location details for Season 37

A view of where The Challenge Season 37 was filmed in part of Croatia. Pic credit: MTV

With each new season of MTV’s The Challenge, the location typically changes to a different exotic region somewhere in the world as the backdrop of the fun times and intense competition.

After competitors were stuck in a few cold areas for the previous seasons, things shifted to a much nicer and warmer climate for them with Season 37.

Here’s what to know about where the new season of The Challenge was filmed for the Spies, Lies & Allies location.

The Challenge host TJ Lavin introduced location for new season

Before fans saw a trailer or Super Trailer for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, a short teaser clip arrived featuring longtime host TJ Lavin.

TJ welcomed fans to the set of the 37th season of The Challenge in his video, mentioning it was “placed in beautiful Croatia.”

“This is going to be the most epic season yet,” Lavin teased before a camera shot zoomed out to quickly display some more of the gorgeous scenery in the area.

Not much more was revealed in that trailer, and fans had to either check online spoilers to find the official location or wait until the season got closer for a bit more.

Aftermath special showed off more of Spies, Lies & Allies location

Ahead of The Challenge Season 37 premiere, a live streaming online Aftermath cast special was hosted by Devyn Simone. During one segment, Devyn talked up the “stunning” location for Spies, Lies & Allies.

More footage was shown of the area in the clip below, with waterfalls, older buildings, and the sprawling landscape of the region. Some of the scenery could end up being where viewers see Challenge missions take place.

Where was The Challenge Season 37 filmed?

To get more specific, The Challenge Season 37 was filmed in Vrsar, Croatia. It’s a smaller town and seaside municipality located in Istria, Croatia.

Based on the latest data, Vrsar had a population of just over 2,000 people in 2011. That’s probably grown a bit, but it’s still a small population, making it ideal for filming a show like The Challenge there.

As viewers have seen in the trailers, the competitors will be involved in missions involving land, water, and air, with helicopters, speeding cars, diving planes, underwater swimming, and of course, explosions. With a low population count, not too many residents will be disturbed.

For those wondering about the weather, Vrsar’s temperatures start to get warmer as May arrives, and it gets even hotter as June and July hit. Those were the months when The Challenge was filming.

Based on trailer footage, the cast members won’t be going out to clubs or bars at nighttime like other seasons. As of Double Agents, production constructed a special igloo club for the cast to stay close to home due to the pandemic and safety protocol.

For Spies, Lies & Allies, it appears the cast will be staying close by the house again, but they’ll have a lavish outdoor bar due to the nicer weather.

If nothing else, the accommodations look quite nice, especially after a Total Madness season consisting of an underground bunker and the cold, unpredictable weather of Iceland on Double Agents.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.