The Challenge Season 37 cast: Aftermath Live special to feature Spies, Lies and Allies stars

With The Challenge Season 37 cast featuring many competitors from around the globe, it will take fans some time to get to know each of the reality TV stars they aren’t as familiar with.

However, there will be The Challenge Aftermath: Live special weeks ahead of the season to help with some of the introductions. Fans will get to see several of their favorite veteran Challenge stars, as well as a popular host.

Here’s what to know about the upcoming Aftermath event, including who’s expected to be part of it and when and where to see it happen.

The Challenge Aftermath: Live special to feature vets, rookie preview

The Spies, Lies & Allies season is still weeks away, but MTV has been rolling out various promotional footage, including cast previews. A recent Meet the Rookies video arrived in which fans got to learn a bit about some of the new competitors.

Now a live stream special is set to arrive very soon. The upcoming special, known as The Challenge: Aftermath Live, will feature an early preview of the upcoming season.

There are 19 rookies to learn about, and it’s unknown if the show will cover each of them, but expect some more commentary from several veteran stars about them when the special goes live.

That’ll include stars, Nany Gonzalez, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Amanda Garcia, Josh Martinez, and Devin Walker helping to introduce the international cast.

Fans have already seen the returning Challenge vet Amanda Garcia reveal her issues with one rookie while stating she was cool with another newcomer. Kyle, Devin, and Big T have been known to bring some hilarious commentary, so their insight could be quite entertaining.

Former Real World: Brooklyn and Challenge star Devyn Simone will continue her hosting role for this Aftermath: Live special. Viewers saw her hosting Aftermath episodes after both The Challenge: Double Agents and The Challenge: All Stars episodes in their recent seasons.

She’ll also bring back everyone’s favorite game for the Aftermath episodes, with another fun-filled round of trivia for The Challenge stars joining her to play.

When and where to watch The Challenge: Aftermath live special

Mark those calendars or set those reminders on devices, as The Challenge: Aftermath Live special arrives on Wednesday, July 28, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 p.m. Pacific Time). The exclusive announcement first arrived via US Weekly’s Emily Longeretta.

It will be available on multiple social media platforms. That includes MTV’s The Challenge YouTube, where many fans watched Devyn’s Aftermath episodes for Double Agents and All Stars.

Fans can also watch on The Challenge Twitter or the official The Challenge Facebook page when the special goes live.

Along with the upcoming special, fans are likely to get more introductions and teasers with social media videos through those platforms. In addition, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Global Activation special will arrive several days ahead of the premiere episode, giving plenty of insight into these global competitors!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premieres on Wednesday, August 11 at 8/7c on MTV.