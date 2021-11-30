The Challenge star Amanda Garcia reacts to former castmate saying he’ll ‘do the show for free’

Amanda Garcia in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

After her former castmate Theo Campbell suggested he’d appear on MTV’s The Challenge with no paycheck involved, Amanda Garcia has reacted with several comments online.

Her former War of the Worlds castmate also fired back at one comment, suggesting his winnings exceed what she’s earned from the reality TV series.

However, Amanda also suggested Theo needs to “get in line” for that “golden callback” he seems to be “desperate” for.

Theo tweets about appearing on The Challenge again

Just days ago, Monsters & Critics reported on Theo Campbell’s comments about his absence from MTV’s The Challenge. After appearing on War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2, he suffered an eye injury due to a champagne bottle’s cork hitting his right eye.

Since then, the former finalist hasn’t returned to the competition series but has continued training and feels he could come back to give others a serious run for the money.

He made some additional comments on Monday, November 29, including one tweet where he suggested he would appear on the show with no paycheck involved.

“F*** it. @ChallengeMTV I’ll do the show for free don’t worry about paying me the weekly money. I’m only there for the prize money anyway. You got my number,” Theo tweeted.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

A fan commented on Theo’s post above, suggesting they wouldn’t call him back because they’d be promoting his “homophobic” and “transphobic” remarks he’d made before. As of this report, Theo hadn’t replied to the fan’s comment.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

However, Theo mentioned in another tweet that “MTV still likes me” but “The Challenge Gods don’t” because he’d done another reality TV series for four weeks.

“I understand why I got dropped 6 days before flying out for season 35 cos of my eye injury was so fresh and it was the right thing to do as my stitches kept getting loose,” he suggested in his tweet.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

Season 35 was the Total Madness season of The Challenge, which followed Theo’s previous seasons, War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2.

Theo was set to compete in that season based on his tweet, which would have been his third consecutive. His former castmates Johnny Bananas and Jennifer West went on to become the winners for Season 35.

Amanda reacts to Theo’s tweets about returning

The Challenge’s Amanda Garcia likely became aware of Theo’s recent comments from various fan accounts sharing the remarks on Twitter or Instagram. She gave her thoughts on the matter, seeming amused by Theo’s idea.

“LMAO ppl willing to do the Challenge for free I’m deaddddd. Desperate to the MAXXXXX. CANT RELATE,” Amanda tweeted in reaction to Theo’s suggestion.

Theo fired back, though, suggesting he made more in one season of the show than she has in her entire television career.

Pic credit: @theo_campbell91/Twitter

Amanda fired back with another tweet in which she suggested she “could say some real f***ed up funny s**t.”

However, she said she wasn’t going to “because he needs to step in line to get the golden callback ticket” from her.

I could say some real fucked up funny shit but I can’t because he needs to step in line to get the golden callback ticket on my account 🤣 keep dreamin loserrrrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/Dvwgqlvgby — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) November 30, 2021

Theo, a former Love Island UK star, appeared in just two seasons of MTV’s The Challenge but banked $200,000 for finishing as runner-up to Turabi “Turbo” Çamkıran in the War of the Worlds final.

Amanda currently appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season and has reached Episode 17. It’s her sixth season of MTV’s show, but she’s yet to reach a final or take home any prize money.

That said, some fans have suggested Amanda gets paid for her appearances on these seasons of the show, so she may have banked a decent amount of money herself. One thing’s for sure; it doesn’t appear that Amanda would be willing to appear on MTV’s show for free, whereas Theo has now made the offer publicly.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.