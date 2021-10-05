The Challenge Season 37 cast: Who are the Spies, Lies & Allies rookies left for Episode 9?

The number of rookies continues to shrink with each episode of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

Thanks to eliminations, injuries, and other disqualifications, the Challenge Season 37 cast has been whittled down each week. While the Spies, Lies & Allies rookies started off outnumbering the veteran competitors, that has quickly changed.

So far, the veteran alliance has made it an easy game for themselves, as they’ve managed to send in mostly rookies for each elimination. That should change with Season 37, Episode 9.

A power move by one rookie has set it up for the rookies to outlast some of their veteran castmates. Here’s a look at who’s left amongst the rookies in the Spies, Lies & Allies cast.

The Challenge Season 37 rookies started with advantage

As the first Season 37 cast list arrived for The Challenge, a point was made about there being many international competitors and also a total of 19 rookies joining the show.

Among them were stars of international versions of Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, and other reality TV shows. Some of them proved themselves more capable of competing and surviving in the game.

So far, the only way veteran competitors were eliminated is via injuries or disqualification. They included Aneesa Ferreira and Fessy Shafaat. Aneesa was ruled out due to a shoulder injury during a daily challenge. Fessy was kicked off Season 37 due to his fight with Josh Martinez.

Several rookies were disqualified, as Tommy Sheehan suffered an injury, and Lauren Coogan was deactivated for a reason not given on the show. Along with rookie-focused eliminations in each episode, the rookies quickly dwindled in numbers and were soon outnumbered by the vets.

The eliminated newcomers included Survivor stars Michele Fitzgerald and Michaela Bradshaw, 12 Dates of Christmas’ Corey Lay, Big Brother Nigeria’s Tacha Akide, and Survivor Turkey’s Berna Canbeldek.

Which rookies are still around for Season 37, Episode 9?

Heading into Season 37, Episode 9, there are seven rookies still competing in the game. Jeremiah White and Priscilla Anyabu are coming off their first elimination win in Episode 8.

With the win, Priscilla made that game-changing move by stealing Ashley Mitchell’s partner Josh Martinez, despite an earlier warning from Ashley. That move altered the game’s dynamic, making it so a veteran will be voted in during the next episode.

Also remaining in the game are Logan Sampedro of Survivor Spain and Ed Eason from The Circle. Both individuals are 1-0 in eliminations so far. Paradise Hotel star Bettina Buchanan is still alive in the game as the teammate for Cory Wharton. She’s yet to see an elimination.

Emanuel Neagu, who is Kaycee Clark’s partner, has also yet to go into elimination, seeming to stay in the shadows. Meanwhile, Emy Alupei has emerged as one of the strong rookies with a 2-0 elimination record and CT Tamburello as her partner.

Pic credit: @jaychallenge._/Instagram

As far as the veterans go, there are plenty of them still around. They include Challenge winners Amber Borzotra, CT Tamburello, and Ashley Mitchell, as well as Kyle Christie, Amanda Garcia, Josh, Kaycee, Nany Gonzalez, Cory, and Nelson Thomas.

With the arrival of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9, will the rookies start to gain an advantage again or be at the mercy of the veteran alliance? Not only will a veteran get voted in, but the Episode 9 synopsis mentions a big twist is on the way!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.