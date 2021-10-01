The Challenge spoilers: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9 sneak peek shows veteran castmates at odds

Cory Wharton yells at his castmate during the daily challenge on Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

A sneak preview of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 9 hints at the fact that more problems could be on the way for the veteran alliance.

Two friends that have also been allies for several seasons get into an argument during the daily challenge, which could result in one of them facing elimination.

This report will contain light spoilers for The Challenge Season 37, with mention of what may be coming in the future episodes.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 9 sneak peek trailer arrives

After each episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, a brand new preview trailer is shown to let viewers know what to expect in the next installment.

After Season 37, Episode 8, a trailer arrived in which the competitors seemed to be getting dirty again for the daily challenge.

At one point, castmates Cory Wharton and Josh Martinez are seen in the trailer, yelling at one another for something that happened during the daily mission. A security crew member tries to maintain order as he’s standing by Cory and his rookie teammate, Bettina Buchanan.

Nelson Thomas explains the root of the issue in a quick confessional clip. He mentions the vets noticed that Cory seems to be working with rookie Jeremiah White.

Ahead of the arguing and that revelation, footage features Devin Walker saying he wants to see a veteran non-champion win this season of The Challenge. That seemingly rules out Amber Borzotra, CT Tamburello, and Ashley Mitchell.

What are the teams heading into Episode 9?

In Episode 8 of the season, the rookie-rookie team of Berna Canbeldek and Hughie Maughan were officially eliminated from the game by fellow rookies Jeremiah and Priscilla Anyabu.

However, Priscilla made a game-changing move after the win when she infiltrated a veteran-veteran team and stole Josh Martinez from Ashley. That was due to Ashley’s earlier threat during deliberation as she told the rookies not to break up a veteran-veteran team or else.

Due to Priscilla’s move, it means there are no rookie-rookie teams for the next elimination. So at least one veteran competitor will be going in at The Lair.

Since Jeremiah stole Tori as his new partner, Ashley was paired with rookie Ed Eason by default. Big T became partners with Nelson since his teammate Priscilla stole Josh.

Other remaining teams in the game include CT Tamburello with Emy Alupei, Kaycee Clark with Emanuel Neagu, Devin with Amber Borzotra, Nany Gonzalez with Long Sampedro, and Kyle Christie with Amanda Garcia.

Based on The Challenge spoilers for the rest of the season, viewers will see another cast member going home without going into elimination. However, all other deactivated agents will be due to elimination events.

Will Josh and Cory’s drama play a part in that or set up the next elimination matchup? Episode 9 debuts on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.