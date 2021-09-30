The Challenge Season 37: Berna Canbeldek and Amber Borzotra comment about not getting along

Amber Borzotra watches as an elimination takes place on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

During The Challenge Season 37, several cast members seemed to have issues with each other, including returning champion Amber Borzotra and rookie Berna Canbeldek.

Other cast members also disliked Berna, including Amanda Garcia, due to her friendship with Ashley Mitchell. Berna disliked Amber based on confessional comments she made about her crying and seeming to seek pity.

By Episode 8, the situation between Berna and Amber resulted in a deliberation clash, ahead of Berna going into the elimination later.

The two castmates would appear on MTV’s The Challenge: Aftermath show to discuss why certain people may not have got along.

Season 37, Episode 8 deliberation featured Berna vs. Amber

With Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8, Berna went into her second elimination, this time with a partner, Hughie Maughan.

Ahead of that, she got into it with Amber at the deliberation meeting. Berna explained to Amber why she didn’t like her, saying she didn’t want to hear any more of her “last season” stories.

“A lot of people don’t like me frankly, so it’s cool,” Berna said in her speech.

Amber fired back at the rookie, telling her not to act like she hadn’t been rude to almost every single person in this house, even bringing up Berna and Nelson’s relationship.

Amanda Garcia was also shown in a confessional during the clip below, saying, “I may not like you, Berna, but a lot of people are feeling the same way about Amber.”

Amber and Berna speak on not getting along with others

On The Challenge: Aftermath show after Episode 8, host Devyn Simone had Nelson, Amber, Amanda, and Berna among her guests.

Amanda brought up having a “s*****y rookie season” herself and mentioned she and Berna didn’t end on bad terms since Nelson asked her to be nicer to her.

“When you come into your rookie season, I think it depends on you and who you are because there were some rookies that had no problem at all,” Amanda said.

She gave examples of rookies who didn’t seem to have issues getting along with castmates, including Hughie, Emy Alupei, and Priscilla Anyabu.

“I don’t think it’s a rookie thing. I think it’s a personal thing,” Amanda added.

“I think Amanda, I know what you mean, and I think you’re right. If you are a nice person, you will get along everywhere in life, that’s so true. But I think…I wasn’t really unfriendly or something at all in my eyes,” the rookie commented.

“I think in the beginning, I got along with a lot of people, but with time, of course, when there’s issues that we never talked about like with Nelson and whatever I didn’t know about, but you thought I knew whatever,” Berna added.

Amber responded, agreeing with Amanda that it has a lot to do with someone’s personality, even saying she didn’t have any issues with Berna at first.

“I had no problem with Berna. In the beginning, I remember Ashley coming to me and being like, ‘Just have my side on this,’ because she was upset about the Berna and Nelson situation. And I was like, ‘Girl, you don’t even know Berna yet. I can’t pick your side yet because I’m just getting into the game, and I don’t even know this girl, so I don’t want to judge her,'” Amber said.

“I’m not coming on this game to talk poorly about anyone. I’m not here to judge anyone. I’m not here to make enemies. I’m here to win a million dollars, and the last thing I want to do is make someone else’s time in the house a bad experience,” Amber shared.

Viewers saw a showmance begin between Nelson and Berna in an early episode of Spies, Lies & Allies. However, that came while Nelson had been hooking up with Ashley, and she started to admit she might be catching feelings. Things blew up when Ashley erupted after seeing Nelson getting cozy with Berna at the club one night.

Amber was there to comfort Ashley during that scene, and there didn’t appear to be any issues between Amber and Berna. However, as episodes continued forth, it became clear that a few rookies didn’t like Amber, including Esther Agunbiade and Berna.

Although Amber previously mentioned trying to reach out to her castmates, they still don’t appear to be getting along after the season.

At the end of Episode 8, Amber happily watched another rookie that had issues with her get eliminated from the season.

With that, if MTV is planning a future season of The Challenge: Rivals, it would seem Amber could be teammates with either Esther or Berna, as both seemed to feud with her during Season 37.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.